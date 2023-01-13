Cricket icons Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar wish Team India good luck ahead of Hockey World Cup opener

The junior series will be held from January 13 to 22 under 20 categories and senior series from January 28 January in 15 categories
With Team India all set to open their FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign against Spain on Friday, former India skipper Virat Kohli and legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished them good luck for the marquee event.
The World Cup will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to January 29. India are placed in Pool D along with England, Wales and Spain.
India will seek a podium finish and the expectations are far greater this time, particularly after the team's stupendous performance at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo where they won the bronze medal.
Tendulkar took to Twitter and wished the Indian team good luck.
"Wishing the Indian Men's Hockey Team all the very best for the Hockey World Cup. We'll all be cheering for you! Chak De!" Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.
Kohli wished Team India good luck and said "we all are backing you."
"My best wishes to our Indian men's hockey team for the World Cup. Go and enjoy yourself, we all are backing you. Good luck," the former India skipper tweeted.
National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman tweeted: "Wishing Team India lots of success in the #HockeyWorldCup2023 Let's cheer our team! @TheHockeyIndia."
Indian batter Mayank Agarwal said he is rooting for the Men in Blue and wrote, "Here we are - the 2023 Hockey World Cup has arrived and I'm rooting for #TeamIndia all the way!"
A total of 16 teams - Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa, Belgium, Germany, South Korea, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile, India, England, Spain and Wales - will play for the Men's Hockey World Cup trophy.
The junior series will be held from January 13 to 22 under 20 categories and senior series from January 28 January in 15 categories
The victory lifted Loeb to fourth overall but he remains almost two hours behind rally leader Nasser Al-Attiyah
Al-Attiyah now leads South African team mate Henk Lategan by an hour one minute and four seconds
Peterhansel, whose nickname is 'Mr Dakar' after eight car victories and six on a motorbike, had an accident after 212km of the day's special
It was the Bahrain Raid Xtreme driver's first stage victory of the 2023 event
The Portuguese superstar went on to outline his reasons for joining Al Nassr, saying he turned down 'many clubs' around the world to complete the shock move
The deal, reportedly worth up to $200 million a year, makes him the highest paid football player in history
The 44-year-old Prodrive driver timed 10 hours 56 minutes with South African Henk Lattegan finishing second