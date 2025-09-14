  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 14, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 22, 1447 | Fajr 04:47 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.1°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Crawford shocks Alvarez to claim undisputed super middleweight world title

In a fight of razor-thin margins, Crawford poured it on in the closing rounds to earn a unanimous decision victory, improving his unblemished record to 42-0 with 31 knockouts

Published: Sun 14 Sept 2025, 11:33 AM

Top Stories

Dubai: Global Village announces opening date for Season 30

Dubai: Global Village announces opening date for Season 30

Dubai Police bust international gang using fake companies for bank card fraud

Dubai Police bust international gang using fake companies for bank card fraud

'Cheaper in Dubai': Why tourists fly to UAE to buy new iPhones

'Cheaper in Dubai': Why tourists fly to UAE to buy new iPhones

Terence Crawford stunned Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez to claim the undisputed super middleweight world boxing crown on Saturday, becoming the first man to win undisputed titles in three weight divisions.

In a fight of razor-thin margins, Crawford poured it on in the closing rounds to earn a unanimous decision victory, improving his unblemished record to 42-0 with 31 knockouts.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over Punjab rescue boat tragedy

thumb-image

Asia Cup in UAE: Where to watch India-Pakistan match in Dubai

thumb-image

Former Nepal PM says wife alive but 'critical' in BBC interview

thumb-image

Dubai: Two men jailed, fined for stealing prescription drugs from pharmacy

thumb-image

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister push to expand cooperation in trade, tech

 

Crawford, 37, had jumped up two weight categories to vie for history, having already counted undisputed titles at super lightweight and welterweight among his titles in four -- now five -- weight classes.

He silenced critics who claimed his sparkling resume was packed with sub-standard opponents and quieted a raucously pro-Alvarez crowd of 70,482 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

Judge Steve Weisfeld scored the bout 116-112 for Crawford, while Tim Cheatham and Max DeLuca scored it 115-113 for the American, who had nothing but praise for his opponent.

"Canelo is a great champion," Crawford said. "I've got nothing but respect for Canelo. I'm a big fan of Canelo and he fought like a champion today."

Alvarez, 35 and a world champion in four divisions, fell to 63-3-2.

Crawford frustrated Alvarez with his agility and speed, losing none of his quickness as he stepped up to the 168-pound (76.2-kg) category.

He weighed in at the same 167.5 pounds as Alvarez, a career high for Crawford, who had never fought above 147 pounds until last year when he weighed 153.5 in a unanimous decision victory over Israil Madrimov.

Alvarez, boxing's biggest star for the past decade, simply couldn't get at him as Crawford used his jab and landed combinations with a vengeance in the closing rounds after wearing the champion down.

Crawford raised his arms and then sank to his knees when the final bell rang, having earned grudging admiration even from the pro-Alvarez crowd.

'Defeat doesn't define me'

The Mexican, who will reportedly make $100 million for the fight, suffered his first defeat since dropping a unanimous decision to Dmitri Bivol in May 2022 in a bid at light heavyweight.

"A defeat does not define me," Alvarez insisted as he opened the door to a rematch.

"Crawford is a great fighter, and you have to give him credit. But I feel the same... I feel good sharing the ring with great fighters like him. If we do it again, it will be great."

There was little to separate the two through the first six rounds.

In a measured first round from both fighters Alvarez landed one solid body shot and he pressed forward more aggressively in the second round, continuing to work the body in a bid to slow the challenger down.

The action was picking up in the fourth, Crawford landing more combinations and proving a slippery target.

Crawford's hand speed was making difference in the sixth, and in the seventh he was making use of his longer reach and outworking the champion, who came off worse in most exchanges.

Both fighters came out firing in the ninth, Crawford punishing Alvarez with a string of combinations.

The American was shaken by an accidental headbutt, but he continued to pour it on and Alvarez could find no answer.

"Thank you," Crawford told the fans. "Thank you to all the supporters, thank you to all the haters. We made this a great event."

Former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson and Mexican ring icon Julio Cesar Chavez were among a raft of current and former fighters among the celebrities in attendance.

Stars of the entertainment world on hand included Oscar-winner Charlize Theron and actors Mark Wahlberg, Jason Statham and Charlie Sheen, Grammy-winning musician Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, Marc Anthony and YouTuber MrBeast.

On the undercard, France's Christian Mbilli and Guatemala's Lester Martinez brawled to a split decision draw over 10 action-packed rounds, Mbilli retaining his WBC interim super middleweight belt.

Cameroon-born Mbilli is now 29-0 with one draw and 24 knockouts and as holder of the "interim" tag will have his eye on challenging Crawford -- if this wasn't the American's last fight.

"I don't know," Crawford said when asked. "I've got to sit down with my team and we'll talk about it."