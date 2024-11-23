Craig leads Overall Division at Tommy Fleetwood Pathway Series despite uninspired play

Oscar Craig (Jumeirah Golf Estates), whose stepfather is golf great Tommy Fleetwood, leads the 54-holes Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series at Al Hamra Golf Club, RAK. – Photo Instagram File

Oscar Craig (Jumeirah Golf Estates) may not have been at his best, but still did enough to take the lead in the Overall Division (for both men and women) at the 54-hole Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series, presented by DP World, at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah.

Starting the day four shots behind first-round leader Rami Samawi (The Els Club, Dubai), Craig, the stepson of Fleetwood, struggled early, posting a two-over-par 38 on the front nine.

However, he bounced back with an impressive back nine, recording four birdies and just one bogey for a 33, which helped him stay at the top of the leaderboard on level par 144. He carded a 71 to improve on his first-round 72.

Leading the Female Division is Kanchana Duangsam (USA) representing the VSGA Golf Circuit in America, who followed her first round 72 with a 74 to be two over par. Pressing the female leader is Anayaa Sood (The Els Club, Dubai), with rounds of 75 and 72, to be just one shot back.

Overall leader Craig, 18, shared his thoughts with Khaleej Times after finishing his second round: “To be honest, I did not play my best golf today. I was not happy with my front nine. I started on hole one – and bogeyed holes 3 and 9 with no sign of a birdie.

“I battled back with birdies on 13 and 14, to return to level, bogeyed 15 and birdied the last two holes. I did not really trust myself on the front nine today or yesterday – I got it around nicely today – and I felt the confidence returning at the end of the round.

“I will hopefully take this momentum into tomorrow. Today was the first time I have played with my brother Mo in tournament play – we had fun in our group,” Craig added.

“I have always targeted this TF International Pathway Series event for a ‘W,’ for obvious family connections. In last month’s inaugural event at Jumeirah Golf Estates, I was in a great position to take the title over the last few holes – but let it slip. I am determined to do better in the final round here in Ras Al Khaimah.

“We are walking this week – it is not an easy walk. I have been working with coach Jamie Dreelan at the TFA Academy at JGE in Dubai – concentrating on my strength and fitness for almost a year now,” continued Craig. “I am feeling much stronger on the golf course, especially nearer the end of my rounds, these days.

“I carried my own golf bag today and had no caddie – which was an improvement to yesterday when I took a trolley. I will carry my bag again tomorrow for the final round – I am superstitious that way.”

Craig won last year’s Al Hamra Golf Club’s Open, which gave him an Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) invite into the UAE Challenge Tour at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi on the Challenge Tour where he made the halfway cut.

He is a proven course and distance winner here at Al Hamra and is the man to beat in the final round with 20 players in the field within 10 shots of the overall leader. This is only the second tournament that Craig has played here at Al Hamra and is keen to make it two wins in two events.

Craig takes a two-shot lead into tomorrow’s (Sunday) final round with the first tee time at 7.00 am with the leaders out last at 10.40 am. The final group sees Craig tee off along with Kachana Duangsam (US) and Victor Larsson (The Els Club, Dubai).

The tournament is backed by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) as well as supported by the EGF as the host sanctioning body. It is open to junior golfers, aged between 12 and 18, who hold an approved and current golf handicap.

This is the second qualifying tournament for the 2024-25 EGF Boys' and Girls' Junior Order of Merits. It also serves as a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifier, awarding valuable WAGR points and supported by The R&A.

Overall Division.

Craig (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 73. 71. 144.

Duangsam (USA) 72. 74. 146.

Samawi (The Els Club, Dubai) 69. 77. 146.

Larsson (Emirates Golf Club) 71. 75. 146.

Male Division (6,989 Yards).

Craig (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 73. 71. 144.

Samawi (The Els Club, Dubai) 69. 77. 146.