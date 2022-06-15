Costa Rica beat New Zealand to claim final World Cup spot

On Monday, Australia substitute Andrew Redmayne saved the last penalty to secure his country a place

Costa Rican players celebrate after beating New Zealand on Tuesday. — AFP

By AFP/Reuters Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 12:45 AM

Costa Rica beat New Zealand 1-0 in Doha on Tuesday to claim the last spot at this year's World Cup finals.

Joel Campbell scored the only goal in the third minute. New Zealand had a goal disallowed by VAR and saw Kosta Barbarouses sent off for a second-half challenge.

Costa Rica, in their third straight World Cup finals, will go into a group with Germany, Spain and Japan.

Australia qualify

Earlier, on Monday, Australia substitute Andrew Redmayne saved the last penalty to secure his country a place at this year’s World Cup as they edged Peru 5-4 in a shootout following a 0-0 draw after extra time in an inter-continental qualifying playoff.

Redmayne danced across the goal-line before diving to the right to stop a kick from Alex Valera and hand Australia a deserved victory at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Australia qualified for a fifth successive World Cup and a sixth in total.

“This idea was floated pre-selection that this (shootout) might eventuate in these kinds of circumstances,” Redmayne said.