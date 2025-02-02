Conquest the highlight as Godolphin dominate turf features

First Conquest wins the G2 Dubai Millennium Stakes. — Dubai Racing Club

Charlie Appleby’s First Conquest looked better than a handicapper when winning the Lord North Handicap three weeks’ ago and he proved it when storming home in the G3 Dubai Millennium Stakes – the feature race on Friday’s Carnival card.

Ridden by William Buick, who was happy to restrain him at the rear of the field for most of the 2000metre contest, First Conquest used his powerful turn of foot to good effect once they turned for home. He drew level at 100metres and won with something to spare over Cairo, a length and a half back, and Highbank, third.

“I wanted to ride him like Mickael [Barzalona] did last time, that’s how he likes to be ridden,” said Buick. “The pace wasn’t strong by any means and when the rail is out like that it’s hard to come from the back, so he’s done very well.

“He’s a horse really going up the grades.”

Appleby and Godolphin celebrated a treble, initiated when Mountain Breeze took race two, the first running of the Mawj Stakes, for three-year-old fillies.

The well-bred filly, a half-sister to multiple Group 1 winner Pintatubo, had kept Group 1 company last season and was in a different class to her nine rivals here. The daughter of Lope De Vega pulled for her head early in the 1400metre contest but Buick made light of the situation, easing her out for a dominant six and a half-length win over Octans.

“She was entitled to win and win as she did,” said Buick. “I was really pleased with what she did as she was a very early two-year-old and won in May over five furlongs (1000metres). Now she’s won over seven furlongs (1400metres) and a mile (1600metres) will be fine.

“I’d imagine the Jumeirah 1000 Guineas (on Super Saturday, 1 March) will be the plan. It’s such a lovely programme for the three-year-olds out here.”

Godolphin later unleashed an equally impressive filly, Romantic Style, who beat the boys in the Listed Dubai Sprint.

The four-year-old was a beaten favourite when second, over 1600metres, in the G2 Cape Verdi last time and it seems that sprinting is her forte. She was always travelling strongly in the centre of the track under Buick and it was a question of when, not if, she would go onto assert which she did with the minimum of fuss, extending away for a two and a half-length win over Haasim. Richie Mullen is one of the most popular jockeys in the weighing room and the Group 1-winning rider celebrated win number 600 in the UAE when Hallasan won the closing Jumeirah Guineas Trial. Prior to the race it was Hallasan’s stablemate, Al Qudra, Group 1-placed as two-year-old, who commanded most of the attention. Ridden by Buick, he tried hard to get to Hallasan in the closing stages but the winner had the benefit of race fitness and crossed the line a length ahead. Earlier on, the first race, the Oasis by Emaar Handicap, was a significant one for Meydan-based trainer Ali Al Badwawi who got off the mark for the season thanks to Smart System. The son of The Factor was making his ninth start here for his third trainer, but Al Badwawi has found the key to him and he registered a pleasing gate-to-wire success in the dirt contest, extending well off the final bend and beating Davy Lamp by just under three lengths. The rail again proved the place to be in the third race, the Valley by Emaar three-year-old Conditions event, which went to Undefeated.

Meydan hosts another eight-race card next Friday, February 7, when the Lord Glitters Handicap and the Dubai Trophy are the features.