Composed Lee sets up final day thriller with Poom at Asian Tour’s Macao Open

Just two shots separate the top two at the $1m event being played at the Macau Golf and Country Club

Third round leader Min-Woo Lee (Aus) in action during the third round of the SJM Macau Open on the Asian Tour. - Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 5:43 PM

Australia’s Min Woo Lee led the $ 1 million SJM Macao Open for the third successive day after firing a six under par 65 on Saturday for a staggering tournament total of 22 under, and a narrow two-shot lead over Poom Saksansin from Thailand.

Poom fired an equally impressive 64 here at Macau Golf and Country Club, with Korea’s Jaewoong Eom two back following a 65, thanks to a brilliant eagle on 18.

New Zealand’s Ben Campbell (68) and Meenwhee Kim (69) from Korea are four strokes further adrift.

Playing aggressively and with supreme confidence 25-year-old Lee, brother of LPGA Tour star Minjee Lee, made an eagle, five birdies and one bogey – which was only his second dropped shot of the week – to put himself in position to win for the first time in two years and claim his maiden Asian Tour title.

He was pushed all the way by playing partner Poom, who in typical Poom fashion drew level with him on the back nine and refused to capitulate.

The diminutive 30-year-old birdied four in a row from the seventh to catch his Australian opponent before Poom handed the lead back when he dropped a shot on 12.

Lee went two ahead after a superb eagle on the par-five 13th, where he hit his second to 10 feet and holed out, before a birdie on 15 put him three in front. However, Poom rallied and birdied the last two holes, while Lee also made birdie on 18.

Lee will have his work cut out for him tomorrow as Poom won the Yeangder TPC three weeks ago for his first victory in five years and is known for being a ferocious competitor and giant killer.

He famously beat England’s Paul Casey in the singles at the 2018 EurAsia Cup and combined with Korean Sunghoon Kang to defeat Henrik Stenson and Alex Levy in a four-ball match 5&4.

And later that year he won the Indonesian Masters for the second time, upstaging the tournament’s two big-name players Justin Rose from England and Stenson.

He is also a renowned strong frontrunner having won all four of his Asian Tour titles having led going into the final day and claimed one of those, the 2017 TAKE Solution Masters, wire-to-wire.

“All the boys that I was playing with they were going pretty hard, so I knew I needed to just keep my composure and the back nine was really good,” said Lee.

A par-save on the par three 11h proved to be crucial. An uncharacteristic wayward tee shot there left him with a difficult 20-yard pitch which he landed 15 feet away and bravely holed.

“It was massive,’ he said. “I mean, probably worst swing of the week on 11. You know the chip shot was a bit scary. It wasn’t the best of lies and it came out pretty good, and as long as I give myself a putt I am happy.

“So yeah, that was huge, I knew I needed to get some momentum going my way, missed a lot of putts early on,” he added.

Poom made nine birdies and two bogeys and is in contention for the second week in a row having tied for third in last week’s International Series Singapore.

Eom was the third player in the group and appeared to be slipping too far behind before making the shot of the week, holing his chip shot from 25 yards on the par five 18th. The ball took an eternity to trickle into the hole, adding to the drama.

Veteran golfer Jason Knutzon continued his impressive tournament. The 47-year-old won this event in 2005 and has not played tournament golf for five years but showed his affinity for Macau Golf and Country Club after returning a 66 to go to 11 under.

Defending champion, Dubai Golden VISA Awardee Gaganjeet Bhullar shot the same score and is one of the players tied with him.

Round Three Leaders

(6,606 Yards, Par 71).

W. Lee (Aus) 62. 64. 65. 191.

P, Saksansin (Thailand) 67. 62. 64. 193.

Eom (South Korea) 65. 65. 65. 195.

Campbell (New Zealand) 63. 68. 68. 199.

Kim (South Korea) 64. 66. 69. 199.