Commonwealth Games: India’s PV Sindhu wins her first CWG gold in women’s singles

Victory underlines the dominance of Australia's women, who are also world champions in the 20-over and 50-over formats
Indian badminton player PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, beat the 2014 CWG champion Michelle Li of Canada 21-15, 21-13 to win her first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in women’s singles.
PV Sindhu lost to Saina Nehwal in the final at Gold Coast in 2018 to settle for silver. At Glasgow in 2014, PV Sindhu went on to win the bronze medal after losing to Michelle Li 22-20, 22-20 in the semi-finals.
Sindhu clinched the 19th gold medal for India.
Sindhu has won the nation's heart by winning a historic badminton gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday.
"You created magic on the court, enthralling millions," Murmu said, congratulating Sindhu in a tweet.
"P V Sindhu has won the nation's heart by winning a historic badminton gold at #CommonwealthGames. You created magic on the court, enthralling millions. Your masterly win makes our Tiranga fly high and our national anthem resonate at Birmingham. Heartiest congratulations!" the president tweeted.
ALSO READ:
India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also congratulated the star shuttler on Twitter and wrote: "The phenomenal @Pvsindhu1is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours."
PV Sindhu will now prepare for the BWF World Championships 2022 to be held in Tokyo scheduled to start on August 21.
Victory underlines the dominance of Australia's women, who are also world champions in the 20-over and 50-over formats
Opener Shreyas Iyer clubs 64
The Norwegian lived up to the hype since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to give the champions a perfect start to the season in the searing heat of East London
Emirates' medal tally sits on an impressive three, two gold and one bronze
Shreyas Iyer clubs 64, while Deepak Hooda makes 38
The Red Devils go down 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford
Mohammad Sharif Tahir and Ali Asad clinched the silver and bronze medals in the Men's Freestyle 74kg category and Men's Freestyle 57kg segment respectively
Paris Saint-Germain began their defence of the Ligue 1 title with a 5-0 demolition of Clermont on Saturday