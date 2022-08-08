Commonwealth Games: India’s PV Sindhu wins her first CWG gold in women’s singles

The badminton star clinched the 19th gold medal for her country

By Web Desk Published: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 3:17 PM

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, beat the 2014 CWG champion Michelle Li of Canada 21-15, 21-13 to win her first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in women’s singles.

PV Sindhu lost to Saina Nehwal in the final at Gold Coast in 2018 to settle for silver. At Glasgow in 2014, PV Sindhu went on to win the bronze medal after losing to Michelle Li 22-20, 22-20 in the semi-finals.

Sindhu clinched the 19th gold medal for India.

Sindhu has won the nation's heart by winning a historic badminton gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday.

"You created magic on the court, enthralling millions," Murmu said, congratulating Sindhu in a tweet.

"P V Sindhu has won the nation's heart by winning a historic badminton gold at #CommonwealthGames. You created magic on the court, enthralling millions. Your masterly win makes our Tiranga fly high and our national anthem resonate at Birmingham. Heartiest congratulations!" the president tweeted.

India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also congratulated the star shuttler on Twitter and wrote: "The phenomenal @Pvsindhu1is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours."

PV Sindhu will now prepare for the BWF World Championships 2022 to be held in Tokyo scheduled to start on August 21.