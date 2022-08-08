UAE

Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen bags 20th gold medal for India

The ace badminton player defeated Malaysia's Tze Yong Ng for the title

Photo: @lakshya_sen/Twitter
By Web Desk

Published: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 3:32 PM

Lakshya Sen bagged the gold medal for India, on Monday, in badminton men's singles at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The ace shuttler defeated Malaysia's Tze Yong Ng 19-21, 21-9, 21-16 to clinch the title.

Previously, Sen beat Singapore’s Jia Heng Teh 21-10, 18-21, 21-16 to move to the men's singles championship round.

In the other semifinal match, Kidambi Srikanth of India, lost to Tze Yong Ng, helping her succeed to the finals.


