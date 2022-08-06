Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Goswami wins silver in women's 10,000m race walk

In her first attempt at the Snatch category, she successfully lifted 84kg
Indian athlete Priyanka Goswami clinched a silver medal for the country after finishing in second position in the final of the women's 10,000 metres race walk at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.
She clocked a timing of 43:38.00, her personal best. She almost won gold but lost her lead, coming in second.
At the top with the gold medal is Australia's Jemima Montag, who clocked 42:34.30. It is not only her personal best but a new CWG record as well. She was in the third position initially. But by the time she crossed 5,000 metres, she gained a lead and never looked back.
Emily Wamusyi Ngii of Kenya secured the bronze medal. She clocked the timings of 43:50.86, a personal best for her.
Another Indian participant Bhawna Jat finished at eighth position with timings of 47:14.13, her best.
ALSO READ:
CWG 2022 started in Birmingham from July 28 and will go on till August 8.
In her first attempt at the Snatch category, she successfully lifted 84kg
She defeated her opponent in a pulse-pounding 26 seconds
He bagged his medal in just three minutes and thirty seconds
Grappler Anshu Malik also wins silver medal in Women's Freestyle category
He won country's first gold medal in Men's Heavyweight Para-Powerlifting
Tejaswin Shankar wins country's first-ever medal in men's high jump
They had beaten Pakistan and lost to Australia in their earlier matches
Kaur Navneet and Salima Tete scored early goals