Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Goswami wins silver in women's 10,000m race walk

She clocked her personal best of 43:38, almost won gold

By ANI Published: Sat 6 Aug 2022, 3:51 PM

Indian athlete Priyanka Goswami clinched a silver medal for the country after finishing in second position in the final of the women's 10,000 metres race walk at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

She clocked a timing of 43:38.00, her personal best. She almost won gold but lost her lead, coming in second.

At the top with the gold medal is Australia's Jemima Montag, who clocked 42:34.30. It is not only her personal best but a new CWG record as well. She was in the third position initially. But by the time she crossed 5,000 metres, she gained a lead and never looked back.

Emily Wamusyi Ngii of Kenya secured the bronze medal. She clocked the timings of 43:50.86, a personal best for her.

Another Indian participant Bhawna Jat finished at eighth position with timings of 47:14.13, her best.

ALSO READ:

CWG 2022 started in Birmingham from July 28 and will go on till August 8.