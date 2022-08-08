Commonwealth Games 2022: India's day 10 medal haul

Indian athletes have won 55 medals so far-- -- 18 golds, 15 silvers and 22 bronzes

By Web Desk Published: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 7:19 AM

It was another memorable day for India where boxers, table tennis players, and others established their supremacy and signed off with a 15-medal triumph on day 10-- the second-last day of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

So far, Indian athletes have won 55 medals-- 18 golds, 15 silvers and 22 bronzes-- at this power-packed event.

The boxing gold rush for India on day 10 began with Nitu Ghanghas beating the host country's Demie-Jade Rezstan 5-0 in a unanimous points decision, to win gold in the women's 48kg minimum weight category, India's 14th gold medal.

Amit Panghal in the men's 48kg-51kg flyweight division took the same 5-0 route, displaying a clear supremacy over English boxer Kiaran Macdonald.

World Champion Nikhat Zareen (light flyweight division) then took India's gold tally to 17, by beating Cary MC Naul of Northern Ireland, in yet another 5-0 verdict.

In athletics at the Alexander Stadium, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker made history in the men's triple jump, plotting a fine 1-2 finish. Eldhose, fresh from his athletics world championship final exploits, hopped, stepped and jumped 17.03m in his third attempt, to clinch gold.

Aboobacker came close to his teammate, and maxed out at 17.02m in his fifth attempt. Ja-Nhai Perinchief of Bermuda stopped an Indian clean sweep of the medals, taking bronze with a best of 16.92m, as Praveen Chithravel, the third Indian in the fray, settled for fourth with 16.89m.

Sandeep Kumar won a bronze in the men's 10k walk. His effort of 38.49.21 was a personal best.

Similarly, Annu Rani secured a bronze in the women's javelin final-- India's eighth athletics medal-- with a throw of 60.00m.

The Indian 4*100m women's relay team, however, finished fifth in the final, thereby missing out on a medal.

Another of India's most powerful, hard-earned victories was that of the women's hockey team, who won a medal at the Games after a 16-year-long wait, when they dominated their bronze medal game against New Zealand, and won by a shoot-out (2-1).

Sonika and Navneet Kaur (who was the woman of the match) scored for India as the squad erupted with joy.

(Achanta) Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekharan secured a silver in the table tennis men's doubles, while the Sharath Kamal-Sreeja Akula duo took this one step further, winning a gold in the mixed doubles category.

The final surge for India began with PV Sindhu beating Singapore's Jia Min Yeo 21-19, 21-17 to make the women's singles finals, ensuring her third medal at the CWG.

India's number one Lakshay Sen also reached the men's singles finals with a 2-1 win over Singapore's Jia Heng Teh. He won the first game easily 21-10 but Jia hit back to win the second 21-18. Lakshay then showed his class to win the third 21-16 to enter his first CWG final.

Kidambi Srikanth concluded his Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a bronze medal in men's singles, while the Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand duo clinched bronze in the women's doubles semi-final. The men's doubles semifinal saw winners Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

The Indian women's cricket team, sadly, lost to Australia in an intense final, and settled for silver.

In squash, Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal bagged bronze in the mixed doubles category.

The Commonwealth Games, scheduled to end on August 8 (Monday), promise a spectacle from the Indian contingent.

