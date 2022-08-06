Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian wrestler Mohit Grewal wins bronze medal

Commonwealth Games 2022: Medal rush in wrestling, men's Lawn Bowls Fours team makes final on day 8
So far, Indian athletes have won 26 medals— nine golds, eight silvers and nine bronzes
Indian grappler Mohit Grewal clinched the bronze medal in the Men's Freestyle 125kg category of the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, after defeating Aaron Johnson here at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Friday.
Grewal defeated Johnson 5-0 in the bronze medal match, bagging the medal in just three minutes and thirty seconds.
Prime Minister Modi applauded the win, bringing attention to Grewal's "sharp focus", and speaking of the incredible form on display by all the wrestlers, in general.
The Indian grappler proved to be too good for his Jamaican opponent as he managed to hold his own, and kept his opponent at bay.
It was a one-sided affair, where the Indian grappler displayed stellar wrestling skills and great form, to beat Johnson via a pinfall.
Earlier, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched a gold medal for India after winning the final against Canada's Lachlan Mcneil in the men's 65 kg.
Anshu Malik settled for the silver medal in the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling event at the CWG, after losing to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria.
Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8.
