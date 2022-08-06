Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian grappler Divya Kakran wins bronze

She defeated her opponent in a pulse-pounding 26 seconds

Photo: @narendramodi/Twitter

By ANI Published: Sat 6 Aug 2022, 7:59 AM

On Friday, outstanding Indian grappler Divya Kakran clinched a bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 68 kg category, of the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, after defeating Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie of Tonga here at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B.

Kakran defeated Lemalie 2-0 in the match, securing her bronze medal in a pulse-pounding 26 seconds, via a Victory by Fall.

Prime Minister Modi applauded the win, bringing attention to yet another example of the outstanding quality of India's wrestlers.

The fifth wrestling medal of the day extends the medal tally to 25 for India at Birmingham 2022.

The Indian grappler was in good form in this match. Kakran managed to hold her own, and constantly kept her opponent at bay.

It became a one-sided affair, where Kakran displayed her wrestling prowess at its best to beat Lemalie.

Earlier, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched a gold medal for India, after winning the final against Canada's Lachlan Mcneil in the men's 65 kg.

Deepak Punia triumphed over Muhammad Inam of Pakistan, a 3-0 victory on points, in the men's freestyle 86kg final to win the gold medal.

Anshu Malik settled for the silver medal in the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after losing to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28, and will go on till August 8.

