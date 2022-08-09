Commonwealth Games 2022: India ends fourth with 61 medals

The next edition will be held in Australia, in 2026

India's campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2022 officially came to an end, with 61 medals on the last day of the prestigious multi-sport event, as it finished fourth, behind Canada, England, and Australia.

While the figure is five short of last edition's tally of 66, the Indian contingent can certainly be pleased with the number, given that shooting was not a part of this edition at Birmingham.

India had a stellar campaign, winning 61 medals-- 22 golds, 16 silvers and 23 bronzes.

Wrestling topped the medal chart with 12 medals (of which six were gold) while weightlifting accounted for 10 medals.

Bajrang Punia successfully defended his title and won his second successive gold medal in the Games, while Deepak Punia bagged his maiden medal-- a beautiful gold. Sakshi Malik also performed at her best, and claimed gold to add more to India's tally.

It was a wrestling bonanza on Day 9, as India won six medals in a single day. Vinesh Phogat bagged gold at the Commonwealth Games. Ravi Dahiya and Naveen, meanwhile, clinched their first medal at the Games, coloured gold. Pooja Sihag, Pooja Gehlot and Deepak Nehra all won bronze medals.

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen bagged their first-ever CWG singles titles in badminton, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too claimed their first CWG men's doubles gold on the last day.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team was unable to overturn the dominant Aussies, and had to settle for a silver after suffering a 0-7 defeat.

Ace Indian paddler Sharath Kamal won his second singles gold, expanding his overall medal tally to 13 at the Games. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, meanwhile, clinched his first CWG singles medal, a bronze.

The men's triple jump team created history with a 1-2 finish, as Eldhose Paul won gold and Abdulla Aboobacker bagged a silver in the final of the men's triple jump. Avinash Sable bagged the silver medal, smashing the Kenyan monopoly on the podium in the men's 3000m steeplechase. Tulika Maan and Shushila Devi headlined the success in judo with their silver medals.

India also unexpectedly won its first CWG medals in lawn bowls, the women's fours (gold) and the men's fours team (silver). Boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Amit Panghal and Nikhat Zareen won golds too in their respective categories.

India won the silver medal in the inaugural women's T20 cricket competition as well as a bronze medal in women's hockey.

Sanket Sargar was the first Indian to win a medal in Birmingham, clinching silver in the men's 55kg weightlifting category. Mirabai Chanu was the first Indian to win a gold medal at CWG 2022 while Jeremy Lalrinnunga was the first Indian man to clinch gold and finish the podium on top at Birmingham.

Sudhir became the champion in the para powerlifting men's heavyweight category, bagging the first medal for India-- a gold in para-sports.

The spectacular closing ceremony was a glorious mix of Bhangra, Peaky Blinders, Ozzy Osbourne and much more, as Birmingham truly brought out all its fireworks. Nikhat Zareen and Achanta Sharath Kamal were India’s flag bearers in the closing ceremony held at the Alexander Stadium.

The Singaporean table tennis player Feng Tianwei, a 13-time Commonwealth Games medallist, was conferred with the prestigious David Dixon award, given to the outstanding athlete of each edition, based on their performance, fair play, and overall contribution to their team.

The next edition of the Commonwealth Games will be held in Victoria, Australia (2026).

