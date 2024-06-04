Club Lab Golf launches ‘CLG League Nights’ to fuel Dubai’s growing golf scene

The World number says she gave herself a present by beating Bouzkova to move into the last 16 of the tournament
As the summer season kicks in, Club Lab Golf, the Middle East’s first club-fitting and building studio, has announced the launch of ‘CLG League Nights’, a golfing competition set to energise Dubai’s vibrant golf scene.
Inviting golfers to grab their partner to show off their skills, CLG League Nights kicks off on Tuesday 11th of June.
The event will run for four weeks, every Tuesday from 6 pm to 8 pm at Club Lab Golf’s state-of-the-art facility, with a break on the 18th of June.
Taking place within the indoor facility, CLG League Nights promises a fun and competitive environment for eight dynamic teams, each consisting of 2 players. Priced at Dhs 500 per team, the entry fee ensures accessibility for all golf enthusiasts.
The competition format is simple. Foursomes, played over 9 holes, creating a fast-paced and thrilling challenge. Teams will be divided into two pools of four, where the top two teams from each pool will advance to the final week for the exhilarating semi-finals and finals. With high stakes, the winning team will walk away with a custom personalised Tour Customized Ping/Titleist Bag, offering both swag and functionality.
With Dubai’s golf scene continually on the rise, CLG League Nights was designed to celebrate this growth by fostering community spirit and offering golfers the opportunity to put their skills to the test in a friendly yet competitive setting. Conveniently located in the heart of JLT with its own parking, Club Lab
Golf is the ultimate solution to escape the heat this summer. Golf enthusiasts can now sign up for CLG
League Nights through Club Lab Golf’s app. For more information Visit: www.clublabgolf.com
