Clean sweep by Dulsco teams at construction laborers sports day

Athletes from Dulsco made a clean sweep of the titles on offer at the unique construction laborers sports day which was organised by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) as part of the “Our Sports Summer Initiative”.
Hosted at Dubai Sports World in Dubai World Trade Center the event was held in recognition of the contribution made by the blue collar workers to the communities in Dubai.
The sports day competitions were held in four categories - football, volleyball, basketball and badminton.
More than 350 participants from 26 contracting companies working in Dubai competed in a fun-filled day with teams representing Dulsco Co. winning at the titles.
At theconclusion of the sports day, DSC officials presented trophies to the winners and all participants which included medals and gifts.
The construction laborers’ sports day was the culmination of various events and activities of “Our Sports Summer Initiative”, which was launched by DSC. It comprised 140 events in 30 various sports that were held at more than 94 different locations in Dubai with the air of encouraging all classes in society to exercise sport and physical activities during the summer season.
DSC also organized a weekly sports day for elderly citizens and for delivery drivers and Dubai Municipality’s housekeeping staff and also held a fruitful workshop for the sports events’ organizers in Dubai.
“Our Sports Summer Initiative” featured events on land and water and included activities in malls. Sports included basketball, tennis, table tennis, badminton, padel, cricket, skiing, snow hiking, fitness challenge, running, cycling, swimming, futsal, sailing, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, yoga, esports, aquathlon, karting, powerlifting, boxing, wrestling, bodybuilding, jujitsu, and many others.
