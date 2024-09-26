Clash of the Titans XV: Team of the World conquer Asia and South Africa in FIGME's premier event

Marc Smart - Team Captain The World with the Perpetual trophy.. - Supplied photo

In a thrilling showdown at the 15th edition of the Clash of the Titans, Team of the Worldtriumphed over Team Asia, ending their dominance of the prestigious perpetual trophy in one of the most anticipated events on the Filipino Golfers in the Middle East (FIGME) calendar.

The fiercely contested match, held on September 21, 2024, saw Team of the World clinch victory with a nail-biting score of 6.5 points to Asia & South Africa’s 5.5 points. This marked a historic moment, as Team of the World finally broke Asia’s long-standing grip on the competition.

The event brought together 48 Golfing titans from 21 nationalities, showcasing exceptional talent, sportsmanship, and thrilling performances on the fairways and greens. Sponsored by NMC Healthcare, the tournament was a resounding success, highlighting the passion and dedication of the players involved.

The Clash of the Titans continues to be a signature event for FIGME, providing a platform for diverse golfing talent to come together in the spirit of friendly rivalry and international camaraderie.

Marc Smart (HCP 6), Team Captain of the World said "The Clash of the Titans lived up to its billing as one of the signature events on the Filipino Golfers in the Middle East (FIGME) calendar.

“Although myself & partner David Devine struggled to a half point, some great play from Team World Gladiators highlighted by the pairings of Richard Broadey / Hendrik Jansevanrensburg & Dave Roberson / Dan Coad allowed the team to take home the trophy this year.

Team Captain General Jacques Blaauw of Asia & South Africa graciously conceded defeat as the coveted trophy was awarded to Team of the World, led by general Marc Smart, after an intense and closely contested finale at the Clash of the Titans 2024.

A standout performance came from Hendrik Jansevanrensburg (handicap 3), a new member from South Africa, who earned the title of Best Gladiator of COT 2024. Reflecting on his victory, he said, "I'm thrilled to have won in my first FIGME tournament, despite starting with a double bogey 6 on hole 7."

His resilience and exceptional play were instrumental in making this tournament one to remember..

“From there, I settled in and made only two birdies & one bogey finishing with a score of Gross 73 on 38 Stableford points in Trump International Golf Club's Par 71 course.

“My putter was a bit icy, even though the greens were running true but slightly slow. Sharing the flight with Richard Broadey (HCP 11), Andries Lategan (10) & Angelo Reston (2023 OOM Champion, HCP 12).”

Ambassador Ferdinand A. Ver, an avid golfer and the Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the UAE, graced the special occasion of FIGME's 4th Order of Merit tournament, marking one of the ten events already completed for the 2024 season. His presence added significance to the event, highlighting the strong ties between the golfing community and diplomatic engagement..

"Proud to see the support of other nationalities and the commitment from the patrons as FIGME turns 16 years since founded in 2008,” said Ver.

FIGME Gladiator Golf Challenge Announcement

We are excited to invite all gladiators to participate in a unique and thrilling event featuring both Individual Stableford and Team Pairs Better Ball Stableford formats. Competitors will be divided into flights representing Asia, South Africa, and The World, while also competing individually in divisions named after Greek mythology gods: Apollo, Hermes, Poseidon, and Athena (for the ladies).

Ramon Navea, Chairman of FIGME, expressed his sincere gratitude to our title sponsor, NMC, and our valued event patrons: Birdies & Pars Travel Destination, WR, Egolf Megastore, TRUMP International Golf Club, 5 Iron Golf and all FIGME golfers for their contributions.

“This tournament goes beyond competition; it is a celebration of the spirit of golf and reflects FIGME's core values of Team Spirit, Responsiveness, and Best Practices.,” said Ramon. “We look forward to an unforgettable event filled with camaraderie and sportsmanship!”

2024 Tournament Synopsis:

Match Results:

Asia & South Africa: 9 Wins | 4 Losses

The World: 4 Wins | 9 Losses

Draw: (2015 & 2016)

Note: No tournament was held in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Division Classification & Winning Gladiators:

Platinum Division ("Apollo") - HCP 0 to 10

Champion: Silvio Liedtke (8) - 38 points (FIGME's new member)

1st Runner-Up: Dan Coad (9) - 34 points

2nd Runner-Up: Derek Smart (7) - 34 points

Gold Division ("Hermes") - HCP 11 to 15

Champion: Mesh Shrikumar (11) - 36 points

1st Runner-Up: Ramon Navea (14) - 35 points

2nd Runner-Up: Rolly Chang (11) - 33 points

Silver Division ("Poseidon") - HCP 16 to 28

Champion: Mo Ramathullah (18) - 34 points

1st Runner-Up: Randell Navida (16) - 30 points

2nd Runner-Up: Randy Lanza (16) - 30 points