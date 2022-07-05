Christophe Galtier named new Paris Saint-Germain coach

The 55-year-old Frenchman quit as coach of Nice in June and replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was released from his duties earlier on Tuesday

French coach Christophe Galtier speaks during a press conference in Paris on Tuesday after being appointed as Paris Saint-Germain coach. — AFP

By AFP Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 4:28 PM

Christophe Galtier has been named on Tuesday the new coach of Qatari-owned French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The 55-year-old Frenchman quit as coach of Nice in June and replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was released from his duties earlier on Tuesday.

Galtier -- who guided Lille to the Ligue 1 title in 2021 -- is PSG's seventh coach since the Qataris bought the club 11 years ago and will be expected to finally lift the Champions League trophy.