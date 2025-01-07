Child prodigy Louis Klein dominates rivals with a stunning performance to win ProDreamUSA UAE Open

Louis Klein, 15 years-old and winner of the 2025 ProDreamUSA UAE Open at The Els Club, Dubai. - Photo Instagram file

With a red-hot putter in hand, 15-year-old Louis Klein unleashed a spectacular performance to claim victory at the inaugural ProDreamUSA UAE Open at The Els Club in Dubai.

With rounds of 68, 68, and a brilliant 64, Klein finished with a total of 200, 16 under par, securing a commanding 12-shot victory.

Klein's final round was nothing short of extraordinary. He carded six birdies and an eagle on the 8th hole, marking his best-ever round at The Els Club and in the UAE.

Starting the day with an eight-shot lead, Klein extended his dominance throughout the round, capping off his win with a dazzling eight-under-par finish.

Louis Klein playing his second shot on the par five 18th hole in round two with a wedge for another birdie. - Supplied photo

In second place, Mo Craig (TFA, Jumeirah Golf Estates) finished with a total of 212, four under par, after rounds of 77, 67, and 68. Craig's solid play earned him a runner-up finish, with third place a further seven shots back.

Reflecting on his performance, Klein said: “Today was much better than the first two rounds. I made a lot of good-length putts, and my tee shots and irons were excellent once again.

“My putting really made the difference in my final round.”

He also looked ahead to his next tournament, the Junior Dubai Desert Classic, set to take place from January 10-12 at Emirates Golf Club.

Over the three-day event, Klein tallied one eagle, 17 birdies, just three bogeys, and the rest pars. His performance solidified his position as one of the top junior golfers in the world, as he entered the tournament ranked 4th in his 15-and-under division on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

Ananya Sood representing The Els Club won the Women's Division.

The 2025 ProDreamUSA UAE Open will serve as a WAGR qualifier, supported by The R&A, and is open to boys and girls aged 20 or under as of January 1, 2025.

Brendan McKenna, Managing Director of ProDreamUSA, praised the event: “This is our first time bringing ProDreamUSA to the UAE, and The Els Club, Dubai, were great hosts. We look forward to returning soon with more initiatives like this.”

He also congratulated Klein for his remarkable achievement: “Louis played three excellent rounds of golf on a challenging course, especially with the wind and rain in round two.”

Final Results (Par 72, 216 for 54 holes) Men’s Division Louis Klein (Czech Republic) - 68, 68, 64, 200 Mo Craig (TFA, Jumeirah Golf Estates) - 77, 67, 68, 212 Gustav Larsson (The Els Club, Dubai) - 74, 75, 70, 219 Rashid Ahmed (EGF) - 75, 74, 71, 220 Tom Buchard (The Els Club, Dubai) - 80, 70, 72, 222 Oliver Craig (TFA, Jumeirah Golf Estates) - 74, 73, 77, 224 Women’s Division

Ananya Sood (The Els Club, Dubai) - 77, 74, 75, 226