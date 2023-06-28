Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic joins treble-winners Man City on four-year deal

Chelsea's Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic during a English Premier League football match . - AFP

By Reuters Published: Wed 28 Jun 2023, 7:24 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Jun 2023, 7:25 PM

Manchester City have signed Chelsea's Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic on a four-year deal, the treble winners said on Tuesday.

No financial details were disclosed but British media reported that City paid Chelsea £25 million ($31.87 million) plus five million in add-ons for the midfielder.

"This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City," Kovacic said in a club statement.

"Anyone who has watched this team under (coach) Pep (Guardiola) knows how good they are – for me, they are the best in the world. The trophies they have won are clear for all to see, but they are also the best footballing side out there.

"To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer. I still have plenty of learning and developing to do, and I know under Pep's management I can become a better player."

The 29-year-old is City's first signing since the club lifted the FA Cup and Premier League title before completing a rare treble by also winning the Champions League.

Kovacic first joined Chelsea on loan from Real Madrid in 2018-19 before completing a permanent move and signing a five-year contract.

He helped the West London side to the Champions League title in 2020-21, the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Club in 2021, as well as the Europa League in 2018-19.

Kovacic began his senior career with Dinamo Zagreb before signing for Inter Milan in January 2013. He made the switch to Real in the summer of 2015.

Kovacic made his Croatia debut in a World Cup qualifier against Serbia in March 2013 and has gone on to earn nearly 100 caps for his country, helping Croatia to the runners-up spot at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and a third-placed finish in 2022 in Qatar.

"Mateo is an excellent footballer," City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain said.

"He can play as a 6 or an 8, has plenty of experience at top level clubs and he understands the Premier League. It was a very simple decision to bring him to City because he has the tactical and technical qualities we are looking for in a midfielder.

"He is someone we have monitored for a very long time and always we were impressed whenever we watched him.

"I am delighted he is here. This is a great signing for this club, and I am very excited to watch what he can do with Pep and the rest of our backroom team."

In an offseason when Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema have already made moves, Declan Rice is turning into one of the biggest stories of the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Arsenal appears to be closing in on a deal worth up to a reported £105 million ($133 million) for the England international, who has been linked with many of Europe’s biggest clubs.

It could be one of the most pivotal signings in English soccer’s top division.

After going head-to-head in last season’s title race, City and Arsenal have been locked in a battle for Rice’s signature since the transfer window opened. Arsenal missed out on the title after leading the standings for most of the season. It might have been a different story if Rice had been in the heart of its midfield.

That is likely what Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is banking on after making him a leading target this year.

Ultimately, Arsenal ran out of steam in the title race, winning only three of its last nine games.

The 24-year-old Rice has established himself as a leader on the field, with the energy to drive his team forward and the combativeness to dominate matches. He is set to leave West Ham after leading it to success in the Europa Conference League, the club’s first major trophy in more than 40 years.

Rice is the type of player with the potential to close the gap between Arsenal and City, which won a treble of trophies, including the Premier League title, Champions League and FA Cup.

Arsenal’s hierarchy is likely aware of that and is backing a major transfer drive by Arteta after he led the club back into the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is also expected to sign in a deal worth a reported £65 million ($82 million).

Rice, a former Chelsea academy player, has also been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

It is possible he could still join City, if the Manchester club comes up with more favorable payment terms to Arsenal. West Ham reportedly is not happy with the length of time Arsenal has proposed to pay off the fee.