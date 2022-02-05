Chelsea manager Tuchel tests positive, doubtful for Club World Cup trip to Abu Dhabi

The Scot carded an eight-under 64 to take a two-stroke advantage into the weekend
Sports20 hours ago
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side's trip to Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup after testing positive for Covid-19.
The German will not be in the dugout for Chelsea's FA Cup fourth round clash with Plymouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and will be absent for the squad's flight out to the Middle East after the game.
"Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19," read a Chelsea statement.
"The Chelsea head coach will now follow necessary self-isolation protocols and hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week. The team fly out for the Club World Cup following this afternoon's FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle."
Tuchel could still travel later in the week should he test negative with Chelsea's Club World Cup semi-final set to take place on Wednesday against either Asian champions Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia or the UAE's Al Jazira.
The Scot carded an eight-under 64 to take a two-stroke advantage into the weekend
Sports20 hours ago
Silverwood's departure came a day after Ashley Giles, who appointed him in 2019, was sacked from his role of England managing director men's cricket
Sports1 day ago
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be seeking to maintain Team Europe’s perfect record at the event in London, under the captaincy of Bjorn Borg
Sports1 day ago
The 38-year-old earned a share of the first round lead alongside Germany’s Sebastian Heisele
Sports1 day ago
‘The Pride of Abu Dhabi’, despite six key players returning last-minute from national duty on Wednesday, showcased a dominating performance in the opening match of the tournament
Sports1 day ago
He had his wits about him and the grit to never give in, just like Federer in his win over Nadal in the 2017 Australian Open final. But Nadal’s victory over Medvedev from two sets down in the 2022 final takes the cake
Sports1 day ago
Captain Yash Dhull struck a sublime 110 in as many balls and shared a game-changing 204-run stand with his deputy Shaik Rasheed (94 off 108 balls)
Sports2 days ago