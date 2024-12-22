Chelsea held by Everton in goalless draw at Goodison

Everton's English striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin heads the ball during the English Premier League football match against Chelsea at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on Sunday. — AFP

Striker Nicolas Jackson struck the post with a close-range header as Chelsea were denied the chance to go top of the Premier League table as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton at a blustery Goodison Park on Sunday.

The conditions made it difficult for both teams, but they each had chances to win the game. Jackson was also denied from point-blank range by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as Everton kept a fifth clean sheet in six games.

Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez saved from Jack Harrison at the other end, while Iliman Ndiaye's goal-bound shot was blocked by visiting defender Tosin Adarabioyo as Everton impressed with new executive chairman Marc Watts in attendance.

Chelsea remain in second place with 35 points, one behind leaders Liverpool but having now played two games more. Everton climb to 15th with 16 points from 16 games, four clear of the relegation zone.

The result snapped Chelsea's run of eight straight wins in all competitions, and five in a row in the Premier League, but in truth they did not create enough with five shots on goal in the game, most of which were tame.

It was a first game for Everton since their purchase by the Friedkin Group in midweek, and there was certainly plenty of effort from the home side in front of a fervent home crowd.

Pickford made a superb save to deny Jackson at point-blank range early on, before Malo Gusto headed over the bar from the rebound with the goal gaping. Jackson should have scored at the back post after a corner reached him through a sea of bodies, but his header from all of a yard came back off the woodwork. At the other end, Orel Mangala forced a fine save from Sanchez, who went sprawling to his right with a low shot from the edge of the box. Harrison should of scored when he was put into acres of space at the back post by Ndiaye, but Sanchez again made an excellent stop.

Chelsea were then grateful for a superb block from defender Tosin Adarabioyo to deny Ndiaye from four yards, the last big chance in the game.