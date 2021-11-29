Chelsea could face UAE's Al Jazira in Club World Cup

Chelsea are the current Champions League winners. — AP

Zurich - The tournament will be played between February 3-12 next year

By Reuters Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 8:59 PM

European champions Chelsea will face either UAE Pro League side Al Jazira, New Zealand’s Auckland City FC or AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal in the Fifa Club World Cup semifinals next year following the draw on Monday.

In the other semifinal, Copa Libertadores holders Palmeiras will face the winners of the game between African Champions League winners Al Ahly and CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey.

The tournament will be played between February 3-12 next year.

Last year, Fifa chose Japan to host a traditional seven-club tournament after an expanded 24-team event originally set for China in June 2021 was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the Covid-19 situation in Japan prompted the country to withdraw as hosts. Soccer’s global body shifted the event to the UAE, which had staged the tournament in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018.

The annual event brings together champions from the world’s six soccer confederations plus the host nation’s league winners. — Reuters

THE DRAW:

First round:

Match 1: Al Jazira v Auckland City FC

Second round:

Match 2: Al Ahly v Monterrey

Match 3: Al Hilal v Al Jazira/ Auckland City FC

Semifinal:

Palmeiras v Match 2 winner

Match 3 winner v Chelsea