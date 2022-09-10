Chaya to lead UAE in T20 Quadrangular series

It is a lead-in to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, which is being played in Abu Dhabi mid this month

UAE captain Chaya Mughal.

By Team KT Published: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 12:33 AM

Chaya Mughal will the lead the UAE in the upcoming T20I Womens' Quadrangular series being played in Dubai this weekend, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Friday.

In what is an integral lead-in to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, which is being played in Abu Dhabi mid this month, UAE will compete against Thailand, USA. and Zimbabwe. All games will be played at the ICC Academy starting from Saturday through to Tuesday.

“The focus, in this series, is very much game by game, ball by ball and this group of talented, dedicated women continue to impress with their skills, and possibly more importantly, their mental aptitude and attitude towards their game,” Robin Singh, Emirates Cricket’s Director of Cricket, said.

“Securing UAE’s place in the Women’s T20 World Cup is our primary goal and we will be taking the opportunities afforded by this (quadrangular) series for players to focus on and fine-tune which have been identified and set by the coaching and performance staff,” he added.

“This is a very exciting time for women’s cricket not only in the UAE but across the globe, and Emirates Cricket is very pleased to support these teams by providing playing and training opportunities on some of the world’s best surfaces and facilities in the world," Andrew Russell, Emirates Cricket National Development Manager said.

“Only through these opportunities can our UAE team challenge themselves and set benchmarks to further develop and continue their impressive trajectory on cricket’s international stage,” he added.

SQUAD: Chaya Mughal (C), Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Rinitha Rajith, Khushi Sharma, Theertha Satish, Lavanya Keny, Priyanjali Jain, Suraksha Kotte, Natasha Cherriath, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rithika Rajith, Vaishnave Mahesh, Siya Gokhale, Samaira Dharnidharka.

SCHEDULE:

September 10: vs Thailand, 2 pm

September 12: vs Zimbabwe, 10 am

September 13: vs USA, 2 pm