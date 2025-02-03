Champions Trophy in Dubai: India-Pakistan match tickets sold out in less than an hour

Months of anticipation culminated in a buying frenzy when tickets for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 India matches in Dubai went on sale at 4pm.

Residents and tourists alike stared at their screens in anticipation of the box office opening. As the clock struck 4, eager fans sat ready to purchase tickets. Within just 2 minutes, one fan found herself behind over 111,000 users in the queue.

After waiting in the queue for nearly an hour, cricket fans looking to book tickets for the India-Pakistan match faced sold-out categories. As of 4.56pm, tickets across all categories were sold out for the game between the cricket rivals. These included the 'Platinum category, priced at Dh2,000, and 'The Grand Lounge category, priced at Dh5,000.

Sharjah-based Pakistani expat Zarlish Kamil, who said she "has never missed a single India vs Pakistan match since childhood" expressed her disappointment at being unable to get a ticket.

"I kind of expected [the long queue] because of the cricket craze." The passionate cricket follower has attended numerous matches in stadiums, an experience she describes as "surreal."

Zarlish, who nervously waited in queue was delighted to see the window open, only to face a completely sold-out stadium online. The resident said she was "looking forward to enjoying the match with both Indian and Pakistani friends" and is still holding out hope that she may get a ticket through family or friends.

Namita Aneesh, a Sharjah-based Indian expat, who was initially gearing up to attend the India vs Pakistan match, said the tickets "were just too expensive" as the lower-priced categories were sold out when her turn in the queue came.

Determined to see at least one match this year in Dubai, she was able to secure a "General admission" ticket for India vs New Zealand.

"New Zealand is my second-favourite team after India; although I am disappointed about not being able to watch the clash between India and Pakistan, I am really happy I will get to see New Zealand and India in action," she added.

Although Pakistan is the official host of the tournament, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) decided not to send their team to the neighbouring country, citing government advice.

Although Pakistan is the official host of the tournament, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) decided not to send their team to the neighbouring country, citing government advice.

In December 2024, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed Dubai as a neutral venue to host the India matches. The Dubai International Stadium will host three matches: India vs Bangladesh on February 20, India vs Pakistan on February 23, and India vs New Zealand on March 2. Dubai will also host the first semifinal on March 4, and the final on March 9 if India qualify for the big match. If India does not qualify for the title decider, Lahore will host the second semifinal and the final. For matches held in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – tickets went on sale on January 28, with general stand prices starting from 1,000 Pakistani rupees (Dh13), and premium seating available from 1,500 Pakistani rupees. The Champions Trophy in Dubai is not just an event for the fans; it has effects on entire industries. Experts predicted a spike in airfares by up to 50 per cent as fans from India, Pakistan and other cricket-loving nations finalise travel plans, according to an earlier report by Khaleej Times. Air travel is not the only industry that could see price increases; hotels have been filling up fast. Luxury hospitality experiences are offering exclusive match-day screenings, themed menus, and entertainment, and properties on Palm Jumeirah and Sheikh Zayed Road are seeing an increase in premium bookings, industry insiders earlier told Khaleej Times.