Champion jockey Tadhg O'Shea wows fans with exciting three-timer

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital on October 30 after experiencing chest pain and breathing difficulties in Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Alaves
Sports1 day ago
Reigning UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea came to Thursday’s race meeting wearing his trademark smile, but he left for home later in the evening, grinning from ear to ear, after recording a stunning three-timer.
The undoubted highlight of his fine performance was the victory aboard former Russian-trained Tuz, in the featured Dubai Creek Mile Presented by The Longines Master Collection.
Having tracked the leaders early on Tuz was ridden to lead inside the final furlong and he picked up well to cross the finish a length and a quarter clear of Eastern World and Ray Dawson.
“The feel he gives you is top draw,” said O’Shea. “That was a very strong renewal of the race, it was like a mini Godolphin Mile.
“He’s a horse that we always knew hand the talent, he just has to put it together like he did tonight.”
Less than 30 minutes earlier O’Shea was involved in what was arguably the best race of the season at Meydan, the 1,400 metres Longines Elegant Handicap, where he and his mount Kafoo battled bravely to deny Prince Eiji and Pat Dobbs after a sustained duel through the final furlong.
“This is as good a horse race as you will ever see,” said a delighted O’Shea.
“That was a proper horse race between two very, very good horses
“He’s a very good horse to do what he’s done. He really battled against a battle-seasoned horse,” the jockey added.
“The beauty about this horse is that it was only his second run, he’s going to learn again and hopefully continue to progress. He’s going to be a top horse for his connections.
The champion jockey completed his treble aboard Azure Coast in the 1,400 metre Mirdif Stakes Presented by The Longines Dolce Vita Stakes. The winner was trained by Russian handler Pavel Vashechenko.
Meanwhile, former Dubai World Cup-winning jockey Fernando Jara was dreaming of more big-race success after partnering Al Ain specialist Kerless Del Roc to a compelling give-length victory in the Group 2 Madjani Stakes Presented by The Longines Saint-Imer.
Run over 1900 metres on dirt, the race is named after the late French superstar stallion Madjani, one of the most highly-regarded Arabian racehorses and winner of seven Group 1 contests including the prestigious Dubai Kahayla Classic.
Raced by Faisal Al Rahmani, Kerless Del Roc looks like a potential big-race campaigner and a Dubai Kahayla Classic hopeful following his authoritative performance on the Meydan dirt, his first outing on the surface after five starts at Al Ain Racecourse.
“He's got a big long stride he did the rest made my job easy,” said Jara.
“We knew he could handle dirt but there was always a worry if he will handle the track at Meydan, but he absolutely loved it today.
“The Meydan track suits his style. It’s like a speed track and it goes with his style of running,” the Panamanian added.
“He was just amazing. You would like to think that he would be there up there with them come World Cup night. But the important thing is that he stays healthy and runs some high-quality races before that.
“I think he can improve but if that’s all he’s got I’m still happy with him. He’s a great horse.”
The 33-year-old was taken to hospital on October 30 after experiencing chest pain and breathing difficulties in Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Alaves
Sports1 day ago
Kohli quit as T20 skipper after the recent World Cup and last week was removed as ODI captain
Sports1 day ago
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard and his Crystal Palace counterpart Patrick Vieira both said on Tuesday that clubs could take into account the vaccine status of potential signings
Sports2 days ago
Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for a second match running with 38 to help Pakistan get to 172-8 before keeping the West Indies down to 163 all out in 20 overs
Sports2 days ago
Burns was bowled out first ball of the series, while Leach conceded 1-102 at nearly eight runs per over
Sports2 days ago
Sindhu has been in impressive form as she claimed her second silver medal at the season-ending World Tour Finals
Sports2 days ago
Reports have emerged that the Indian Test skipper will take a break to spend some time with his young family
Sports2 days ago
The appeal must be lodged within 96 hours from the moment they indicated their intention to appeal
Sports3 days ago