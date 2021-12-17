Champion jockey Tadhg O'Shea wows fans with exciting three-timer

Reigning UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea. — Dubai Racing Club

Dubai - Talented Irish rider lands Dubai Creek Mile aboard ex-Russian horse Tuz

Reigning UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea came to Thursday’s race meeting wearing his trademark smile, but he left for home later in the evening, grinning from ear to ear, after recording a stunning three-timer.

The undoubted highlight of his fine performance was the victory aboard former Russian-trained Tuz, in the featured Dubai Creek Mile Presented by The Longines Master Collection.

Having tracked the leaders early on Tuz was ridden to lead inside the final furlong and he picked up well to cross the finish a length and a quarter clear of Eastern World and Ray Dawson.

“The feel he gives you is top draw,” said O’Shea. “That was a very strong renewal of the race, it was like a mini Godolphin Mile.

“He’s a horse that we always knew hand the talent, he just has to put it together like he did tonight.”

Less than 30 minutes earlier O’Shea was involved in what was arguably the best race of the season at Meydan, the 1,400 metres Longines Elegant Handicap, where he and his mount Kafoo battled bravely to deny Prince Eiji and Pat Dobbs after a sustained duel through the final furlong.

“This is as good a horse race as you will ever see,” said a delighted O’Shea.

“That was a proper horse race between two very, very good horses

“He’s a very good horse to do what he’s done. He really battled against a battle-seasoned horse,” the jockey added.

“The beauty about this horse is that it was only his second run, he’s going to learn again and hopefully continue to progress. He’s going to be a top horse for his connections.

The champion jockey completed his treble aboard Azure Coast in the 1,400 metre Mirdif Stakes Presented by The Longines Dolce Vita Stakes. The winner was trained by Russian handler Pavel Vashechenko.

Meanwhile, former Dubai World Cup-winning jockey Fernando Jara was dreaming of more big-race success after partnering Al Ain specialist Kerless Del Roc to a compelling give-length victory in the Group 2 Madjani Stakes Presented by The Longines Saint-Imer.

Run over 1900 metres on dirt, the race is named after the late French superstar stallion Madjani, one of the most highly-regarded Arabian racehorses and winner of seven Group 1 contests including the prestigious Dubai Kahayla Classic.

Raced by Faisal Al Rahmani, Kerless Del Roc looks like a potential big-race campaigner and a Dubai Kahayla Classic hopeful following his authoritative performance on the Meydan dirt, his first outing on the surface after five starts at Al Ain Racecourse.

“He's got a big long stride he did the rest made my job easy,” said Jara.

“We knew he could handle dirt but there was always a worry if he will handle the track at Meydan, but he absolutely loved it today.

“The Meydan track suits his style. It’s like a speed track and it goes with his style of running,” the Panamanian added.

“He was just amazing. You would like to think that he would be there up there with them come World Cup night. But the important thing is that he stays healthy and runs some high-quality races before that.

“I think he can improve but if that’s all he’s got I’m still happy with him. He’s a great horse.”