Celebrity spotting: Steve Harvey, Ranveer Singh, Maya Diab take courtside seats during NBA Abu Dhabi Games

Etihad Arena played host to two sold-out matches between Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks

Comedian Steve Harvey with Atlanta Hawks players. Photo: Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 4:04 PM

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, featuring two preseason games between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks, concluded last night at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in front of a lineup of local and international celebrities and influencers. They joined NBA legends and basketball fans for a sold-out game to celebrate the league’s first games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Arabian Gulf.

The Hawks defeated the Bucks 123-113 on Thursday and 118-109 last night in front of actor Martin Lawrence, actress Nour Ghandour, legendary performers Maya Diab and Ahmed AlNasheet, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, comedian Steve Harvey, style icon Karen Wazen, former basketball player Fadi El Khatib, entrepreneur Anas Bukhash and global hip hop star Fabolous, among others. Also in attendance were NBA Legends Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Bosh, Vince Carter, Isiah Thomas and Dominique Wilkins.

As part of the week of activities, fans can visit the final day of “NBA District,” an immersive, interactive fan event at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi that concludes at 10 pm GST today.

NBA District is showcasing the music, media and art associated with NBA culture and features performances by the Bucks Dunk Team and mascot, “Bango” and by the Hawks Dance Team and mascot, “Harry the Hawk,” live art performances by UAE-based artist Mr. Dripping and NBA Lab Creative Director Billi Kid, panels and workshops featuring current and former NBA players, global content creators, artists and entertainers, hands-on basketball activities, and more.

Ranveer Singh (L), Maya Diab and Nour Ghandour (R)

NBA District also offers photo opportunities with NBA personalities and authentic NBA memorabilia, including The Larry O’Brien Trophy, NBA-themed exhibitions and games, international and traditional Emirati food and beverages, and limited-edition NBA apparel and merchandise.

Tickets for today can be purchased for Dh55 by visiting NBAEvents.com/AbuDhabi. Fans can also follow the NBA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@NBAArabic) for the latest updates, news and content in Arabic.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 aired live in the UAE and across the Middle East and North Africa on beIN SPORTS, The Sports Channel and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service, reaching reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories around the world on television, digital media and social media. The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 and surrounding events were supported by a roster of marketing partners, including Aldar, Gatorade, NBA 2K23, Nike, SAP, Tissot and Visit Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ:

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 are part of a ground-breaking multiyear collaboration between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi that earlier this year saw the launch of the first Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, a youth basketball league for 450 boys and girls ages 11-14 from schools across Abu Dhabi. The collaboration also includes a variety of interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA players, a series of NBA FIT clinics promoting health and wellness, and an NBA 2K League exhibition event.

The collaboration also sees DCT Abu Dhabi, under “Visit Abu Dhabi,” the tourism promotion initiative of the UAE’s capital city, serve as an Official Tourism Destination Partner of the NBA in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and China.