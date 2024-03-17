Catlin celebrates ‘special’ playoff victory at $2m International Series Macau

American John Catlin wins the International Series, Macau on the Asian Tour. - Supplied photo

Published: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 8:38 PM

John Catlin (US) took a four on the second playoff hole to win the $2 million International Series Macau presented by Wynn at Macau Golf & Country Club on the Asian Tour.

Catlin, who shot an 11-under-par 59 in the third round to become the first player to break 60 on the Asian Tour, backed that up on Sunday with a typically tenacious performance – which culminated in him winning after getting up and down for a birdie four on 18 after David Puig missed his four from five feet.

The pair had ended the tournament tied on 23 under with Catlin shooting 65 and Puig 60, while Australian Lucas Herbert returned a 64 to finish third, two shots behind. Patrick Reed from the United States secured fourth, one stroke further back, following a 63.

Catlin had a two-stroke lead at the start of the day and put one hand on the trophy when he went out in four under par 30 – thanks to three birdies in a row from the fourth and another birdie on nine – for a four-shot advantage at the turn. A birdie at 10 then extended his lead to five.

Catlin made a clutch eight-foot birdie putt on the par-three 14th to slide one ahead, but Puig drew level once again when he got up and down for a birdie on the par-five 18th.

“Still hasn’t quite sunk in, and that was one heck of a battle,” said the Californian.

“I mean if you had told me I would finish minus 23 on the tournament, and I still have to be in a play-off, I’d be like, you’re kidding. But I mean, it was special all week,

“I fought really hard. You know, I was battling all week long and to come out on top is really, really special,” he added.

Catlin moves into second place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, while Puig has the consolation of becoming number one. On The International Series Rankings, Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz is still first, with Catlin second and Puig third.

Catlin took home the first prize of $360,000 and Puig had to settle for the second-placed cheque of $220,000.

As many as 19 players from LIV Golf competed in this event.

Dubai-based Shiv Kapur (Ind) shot a final round 68 to go along with his previous rounds of 70, 65 and 69 to be in tied 55th on eight under par.

Shiv told Khaleej Times: “On the weekend I was a bit sloppy on the greens. I am slowly working my way back to competitive golf. It is definitely a step in the right direction – I need to build on this consistency in my upcoming events.”

Shiv will next play in the HERO Indian Open on the DP World Tour at the end of March and then in the Saudi Open Presented by Public Investment Fund at Riyadh Golf Club back on the Asian Tour in mid-April.

Final Results

(6,637 Yards, Par 70).

Catlin (US) 67. 66. 59. 65. 257.

Puig (Spain) 65. 64. 68. 60. 257.

Herbert (Aus) 67. 66. 62. 64. 259.

Reed (US) 65. 68. 64. 63. 260.

