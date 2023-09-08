UAE

Castell and Buerk win ladies season opener at Jumeirah Golf Estates

Lady Captain Evelyn Downham and Marta Balaguer just falling short on a countback

Winners Victoria Buerk (left) and Juliette Castell (right) with JGE Lady Captain Evelyn Downham (centre). - Supplied Photo
Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 12:49 AM

Last updated: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 12:50 AM

Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted their season opener for their Ladies Section, with a hidden partner betterball over the Fire course with each golfer playing Individual Stableford and a blind draw post round to determine their partner.

The overall scores came down to a tie for first. The winners were Juliette Castell and Victoria Buerk for scoring a fantastic 43 points.

Juliet scored well on the first and second hole having back-to-back eagles. Victoria managed to score well through holes 4, 5 and 6 scoring net birdies on all three holes. These fantastic scores meant they had the upper hand on the count back.

Just falling short on a countback was Lady Captain Evelyn Downham and Marta Balaguer. Evelyn played well throughout with the highlight of six net birdies. Marta’s highlight came on hole 11 with a net eagle. The pair made an excellent team scoring 43 points.

Whilst concluding the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Golf Services Manager, commented: “Congratulations to our prize winners today and thank you for participating in the first ladies’ event of the season and I am looking forward to the weekly competitions. We look forward to welcoming you back next week for a Lounge Spa sponsored event.”


