Castell and Buerk win ladies season opener at Jumeirah Golf Estates

Rubiales has stood firm in refusing to stand down from his post "because of a little consensual kiss", provoking widespread indignation
Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted their season opener for their Ladies Section, with a hidden partner betterball over the Fire course with each golfer playing Individual Stableford and a blind draw post round to determine their partner.
The overall scores came down to a tie for first. The winners were Juliette Castell and Victoria Buerk for scoring a fantastic 43 points.
Juliet scored well on the first and second hole having back-to-back eagles. Victoria managed to score well through holes 4, 5 and 6 scoring net birdies on all three holes. These fantastic scores meant they had the upper hand on the count back.
Just falling short on a countback was Lady Captain Evelyn Downham and Marta Balaguer. Evelyn played well throughout with the highlight of six net birdies. Marta’s highlight came on hole 11 with a net eagle. The pair made an excellent team scoring 43 points.
Whilst concluding the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Golf Services Manager, commented: “Congratulations to our prize winners today and thank you for participating in the first ladies’ event of the season and I am looking forward to the weekly competitions. We look forward to welcoming you back next week for a Lounge Spa sponsored event.”
Rubiales has stood firm in refusing to stand down from his post "because of a little consensual kiss", provoking widespread indignation
The day’s best Gross score came from Scott Hutton (EGF) with 32 gross points while the Ladies Seniors Division was won by Jung Hee Lee (Al Hamra)
The +1 handicapper shoots 67 Gross as Calum Mills takes runner-up spot
UAE International Pairs Qualifier at Jumeirah Golf Estates attracts full field of 104 golfers hoping to qualify for the UAE National Finals at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
GEM’s MD Shannah said the vision was to deliver quality golf events, in collaboration with the host golf clubs and the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF)
Chasing a fourth F2 world drivers' title, the Emirati driver produced a flawless performance
Spokesperson says the concept of the participation of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports not feasible due to technical reasons
Everyone dreams of winning a green jacket or standing on a podium with the National Anthem playing, says the Arjuna Award recipient