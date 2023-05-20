Casemiro stunner puts Man United on brink of top four

Baseball United has said several players from the US will play in the league, though it has yet to announce any names
Midfielder Casemiro scored a brilliant acrobatic volley to give Manchester United a 1-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth on Saturday that took them closer to Champions League football next season.
United moved to 69 points in fourth place in the table, behind Newcastle United on goal difference with Erik ten Hag's side needing just a point from final two fixtures to secure a return to Europe's most prestigious football competition.
The visitors dominated the opening exchanges and went ahead in the ninth minute when Cherries defender Marcos Sensesi tried to hook away a Christian Eriksen pass behind the defence, but only succeeded in teeing up Casemiro for a brilliant spinning volley.
The home side found their feet midway through the first half as Dominic Solanke controlled a long ball into the box and unleashed a shot that David De Gea had to dive to his left to save.
That sparked a positive spell for Bournemouth, with Victor Lindelof forced into a number of defensive headers but United held on for a win that prompted wild celebrations from the travelling supporters.
Meanwhile, Everton snatched a dramatic last-gasp equaliser against the Wolves to avoid the drop into the Championship but must now await other results before they face Bournemouth at Goodison Park hoping to avoid their first relegation from the top tier since 1951.
In other matches Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scored an 89th-minute equaliser to garner a draw against Aston Villa while Brentford added to Tottenham's miserable season with a come-from behind win courtesy a antastic double from Bryan Mbeumo.
The final day of the Premier League season is on Sunday May 28 with all games kicking off at 4.30pm.
Befor that Man Utd welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Thursday and then wrap up up their season against Fulham at home.
Baseball United has said several players from the US will play in the league, though it has yet to announce any names
The 25-year-old Chopra had won the Doha leg of Diamond League Meeting series on May 5 with a world leading throw of 88.67m
The original antitrust suit was intended to combat the PGA Tour's decision to suspend golfers for competing on the Saudi Arabia-backed startup tour without consent
Spaniard poised to leapfrog the record-setting Serbian into top spot in the world rankings after the ongoing Italian Open
Athletes search for ways to fund their competition at the 2024 Paris Games after governing body stops providing financial support
Kohli is just three short of equalling Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries in the world
The American was ruled out for next week's event at Oak Hill Country Club following right ankle surgery that could see him miss a whole calendar year
With Netflix scheduled to release a documentary detailing his famed performance in the 800 metres at the 2012 London Games Amos hopes it will sell for approximately 7.5 million Botswana pulas (Dh 2 million)