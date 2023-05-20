Casemiro stunner puts Man United on brink of top four

Everton's battle to avoid the drop into the Championship with dramatic Yerry Mina equaliser deep into stoppage time at Wolves

Manchester United's Casemiro scoring the only goal of the match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Saturday. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Sat 20 May 2023, 9:11 PM Last updated: Sat 20 May 2023, 9:30 PM

Midfielder Casemiro scored a brilliant acrobatic volley to give Manchester United a 1-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth on Saturday that took them closer to Champions League football next season.

United moved to 69 points in fourth place in the table, behind Newcastle United on goal difference with Erik ten Hag's side needing just a point from final two fixtures to secure a return to Europe's most prestigious football competition.

The visitors dominated the opening exchanges and went ahead in the ninth minute when Cherries defender Marcos Sensesi tried to hook away a Christian Eriksen pass behind the defence, but only succeeded in teeing up Casemiro for a brilliant spinning volley.

The home side found their feet midway through the first half as Dominic Solanke controlled a long ball into the box and unleashed a shot that David De Gea had to dive to his left to save.

That sparked a positive spell for Bournemouth, with Victor Lindelof forced into a number of defensive headers but United held on for a win that prompted wild celebrations from the travelling supporters.

Meanwhile, Everton snatched a dramatic last-gasp equaliser against the Wolves to avoid the drop into the Championship but must now await other results before they face Bournemouth at Goodison Park hoping to avoid their first relegation from the top tier since 1951.

In other matches Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scored an 89th-minute equaliser to garner a draw against Aston Villa while Brentford added to Tottenham's miserable season with a come-from behind win courtesy a antastic double from Bryan Mbeumo.

The final day of the Premier League season is on Sunday May 28 with all games kicking off at 4.30pm.

Befor that Man Utd welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Thursday and then wrap up up their season against Fulham at home.