Carried off field in tears: PSG's Neymar suffers ankle ligament damage, says club

He won by the tightest of margins, ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny), with Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan Team) in third place
Paris St Germain forward Neymar sustained ankle ligament damage in Sunday's 4-3 Ligue 1 win over Lille, the French club said late on Tuesday.
Brazilian forward Neymar, who scored PSG's second goal in the 17th minute, was stretchered off the field in tears early in the second half after colliding with Lille's Benjamin Andre and rolling his right ankle.
"Additional tests today have confirmed that Neymar Jr has sprained his ankle, with some ligament damage. He will undergo further tests at the start of next week," PSG said in a statement, without saying how long Neymar would be out of action.
PSG play away to Marseille on Sunday before hosting Nantes on March 4. They then travel to Bayern Munich for the March 8 second leg of a Champions League last-16 tie as PSG look to overturn a 1-0 deficit.
Their round-of-16 match at Anfield on Tuesday is also a repeat of last year's final in Paris
The Serb has been at the top for 377 weeks
The UAE, who had beaten Afghanistan on Saturday to level the series 1-1, lost a nail-biting last-over thriller by six wickets
Adam Yates will be spearheading the charge for UAE Team Emirates
India, who lost 3-2 to China on Saturday, and Thailand, defeated 3-1 by Korea, picked up the bronze medals
United owners the Glazer family are considering rival offers from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, chairman of one of Qatar's biggest banks, and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe
The 24-year-old Belarusian, who moved to the No.2 spot in the world rankings following her success Down Under