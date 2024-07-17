Carapaz climbs solo to stage 17 victory on Tour de France, Pogacar retains lead

Ecuadorian rider Richard Carapaz cycles to the finish line to win the 17th stage of the Tour de France. — AFP

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 8:42 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 8:43 PM

Richard Carapaz of EF Education-EasyPost climbed solo to victory on stage 17 of the Tour de France, a 178km ride from Saint-Paul-Trois-chateaux to Superdevoluy on Wednesday.

Carapaz, who has also won stages on the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana, finished 37 seconds ahead of Jayco Alula's Simon Yates to claim his first win on the Tour de France, with Movistar's Enric Mas third, nearly a minute behind.

The 31-year-old Carapaz also became the first Ecuadorian to win a stage at the Tour.

"This means everything to me. We have been trying it since the beginning. This was our first goal - to get a stage win," Carapaz said.

"Today was so difficult with attack after attack until eventually there was a big group. It's going to be a day I will remember for my life.

"I had to wait for the right moment and made the most of it. We studied the course this morning with our sports director and I knew what I had to do. It's a great victory."

His attack in the mountains, about 13km from the finish, helped the Olympic champion breeze to victory but there was a battle in the general classification behind him as Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates retained his yellow jersey.