Captain Rashid Khan wants to show what Afghanistan is capable of

As Afghanistan continue its preparations in Kabul for its upcoming three-match T20 International Series against Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, captain Rashid Khan said that the team is ready for the challenge and added that the team wants to show what it is capable of.
The series will be played from March 24 to 27 with the first T20 on March 24 followed by the second on March 26. The third match will be played on March 27.
"We are ready to take on the challenge and show the world what we're capable of," said Rashid Khan.
Meanwhile coach Jonathan Trott said that his squad is filled with talent and added that they will look to play to their strengths.
"We have a talented squad and we are focusing on playing to our strengths," he said. "Our goal is to give it our all and make our country proud," said Trott, who has been working closely with the team to improve their skills and strategies.
The team is feeling confident and motivated for this series, having recently defeated Zimbabwe in a 3-0 T20 series.
The team boasts a strong batting line-up, with experienced players such as Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, and Najibullah Zadran. In the bowling department, the team has the world-class talents of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who are both ranked among the top T20 bowlers in the world.
The T20 series against Pakistan is an important opportunity for the Afghanistan team to showcase their abilities and gain valuable experience at their new home ground in Sharjah.
The matches will be broadcast live on television and online platforms.
