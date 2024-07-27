Canada Olympic women's football team docked six points for spying on rival team with drones

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 10:04 PM

Canada's Olympic women's football team have been deducted six points and their coach Beverly Priestman suspended for a year after using a drone to spy on a rival team at the Paris Games, Fifa said on Saturday.

Canada's football association "was found responsible for failing to respect the applicable Fifa regulations in connection with... the prohibition on flying drones over any training sites", Fifs said.

It also handed down a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs ($226,000).

The ruling is a hammer blow to Canada's hopes of defending the Olympic title they won at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

It leaves them on minus three points in Group A before they play hosts France on Sunday in Saint-Etienne.

They beat New Zealand 2-1 in their opening game on Thursday but the deduction means they now face having to win their next two matches to stand any chance of reaching the quarter-finals.