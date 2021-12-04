BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi to enter final

Abu Dhabi Cricket to celebrate UAE's half-century with festival of cricket
Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu entered the summit clash of BWF World Tour Finals with a hard fought win over Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semifinals in Bali, Indonesia on Saturday.
The reigning world champion beat Yamaguchi 21-15 15-21 21-19 in a thrilling match.
In Sunday’s final, Sindhu will face AN Seyoung of South Korea.
The 19-year-old Seyoung beat Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 25-23 21-17 in the other semifinal.
It will be Sindhu’s third final appearance in the prestigious season-ending tournament. She had won the title in 2018 to become the only Indian to achieve the feat.
The world number 7 Indian had come into the match with an overall head-to-head win-loss record of 12-8 against the world number three Japanese.
Sindhu has been in fine form after picking up a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. She had reached the semifinals in her last three events — French Open, Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open — before coming into the BWF World Tour Finals.
She had finished runner-up in the Swiss Open in March.
