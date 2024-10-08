Building future champions: EGF prepares for dynamic season dedicated to youth engagement and growth

General Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), attending the recent Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) in Japan. - Photo by NT

As the sun set over the fairways of the historic Taiheiyo Club Gotemba in Japan the excitement is palpable for General Abdullah Alhashmi, the Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and Board Member of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC).

Khaleej Times had the privilege of meeting the General on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, where he shared his vision for the upcoming EGF 2024-25 golf season.

General Abdullah’s enthusiasm for the season ahead is infectious.

“We have over 67 key EGF events planned across the UAE for the 2024-2025 golf season, which means a very busy schedule for our golf clubs and the entire UAE golf industry as well as the EGV,” he explains.

His tone is optimistic as he outlines the breadth of next year’s schedule which include 11 international events, 17 World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) events, four specifically for juniors, and another four dedicated to ladies. Beyond these elite competitions, local clubs will host a variety of domestic events, engaging golfers both resident and visiting from abroad.

Among the highlights of the UAE season is the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series. This series will kick off with its first event at Jumeirah Golf Estates from October 15-17, with two subsequent events at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah and Yas Links Abu Dhabi in early 2025.

“This initiative is crucial for our commitment to junior golf development," General Abdullah emphasizes, underlining the importance of nurturing young talent in the sport.

“In addition, all the golf clubs will be hosting their various domestic events for both club members and other golfers, both resident in the UAE and outside as well as continuing our successful Monthly Matches involving both UAE Nationals and our EGF Direct Members,” Alhashmi added.

Another personal highlight will be the inaugural UAE Cup at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club later this month.

“It used to be referred to as the Presidents Cup, and following conversations with our title sponsor HSBC, we have decided to create a new EGF flagship event, with invites sent to many international Golf Federations,” said General Abdullah.

“Players will be coming from South Africa, Australia, Ireland, and many from the leading golf nations of Asia. The field will be announced shortly as entries close.

“At present, we have around 90 overseas players confirmed for Al Ain for this World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event supported by The R&A,” he added.