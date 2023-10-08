Buchard and Vielledent win Els Club’s 15th Anniversary tournament

Course designer and golf legend Ernie Els sends a video greeting to the Dubai club

The winning team of Thomas Buchard and Erwan Vielledent with General Manager of The Els Club, Dubai Tom Rourke (centre) at the 15th Anniversary Golf Tournament. - Supplied photo

Published: Sun 8 Oct 2023, 5:35 PM

The Els Club, Dubai celebrated their 15th Anniversary with 116 members playing 18 holes in an Anniversary Tournament.

The format was Pairs Scramble with Thomas Buchard and Erwan Vielledent taking the top prize with a 60.6 score.

Following the presentation ceremony there was a video message from golf course designer and golf legend Ernie Els.

Thanks were given to all the members for their support of the facility, not just on the day but also all year round. The sponsors that made the tournament so special, were also praised.

Results

Thomas Buchard & Erwan Vielledent – 60.6.

Garry Jarman & Franck Michaud – 60.9.

Andrew Burmester & Simon Jones – 63.2.