British jockey Murphy banned until February 2023

Murphy, who did not contest any of the charges, can only return to race-riding on February 16, 2023

British jockey Oisin Murphy. (Twitter)

By Team KT Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 12:22 AM

Three-time British champion jockey Oisin Murphy has been banned for a total of 14 months after being found guilty of breaching Covid rules, misleading the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and failing tests for alcohol.

The rider, who faced an independent judiciary panel on Tuesday, was also found guilty of one charge of “acting in a manner which is prejudicial to the proper integrity, conduct and good reputation of the sport”.

Murphy, who did not contest any of the charges, can only return to race-riding on February 16, 2023.

In his statement to the BHA panel, Murphy said: “I couldn’t undo the lies and deceit. Now that I’m sober I’m a different person and I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t have made those errors sober, but I can’t go back in time and I’m afraid they were grave issues.

“I dealt with success and failure the same. Drink was the rock I perished on. People had told me this could happen but I failed to avoid it and fell into the trap. The day I picked up the championship trophy there was no element of joy in it for me. I admit all the breaches and just wish I could have dealt with them better.”

In handing out the punishment, Panel head James O’Mahony said: “He’s a young man, a brilliant jockey and a superb horseman and we’re not here to criticise you for the sake of it, but to explain our reasons and apply the rules. But however affected by addiction that you may have been, we conclude you thought you were above the rules and the law. And however high you are, you are not above them. They apply to all.”

In a statement the BHA said: “While it is important that this penalty is served and Mr Murphy’s offences are seen to be acted upon, we would also call on everyone in the sport to respect the admissions that he has made about his physical and mental wellbeing and his need for rehabilitation. The BHA will offer any support that Mr Murphy requests in this ongoing process.”

Murphy, 26, was the British champion jockey in 2019, 2020 and 2021. His big race wins include the English 2,999Guineas, Irish Champion Stakes, Breeders’ Cup Distaff and Japan Cup.