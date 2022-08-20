Britain's Ali wins first Saudi women's boxing match in seconds

Both managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel were sent-off after the full-time whistle for their second physical altercation of the match
Somali-born Briton Ramla Ali won the first professional women’s boxing match held in Saudi Arabia with a spectacular first-round knock-out of Crystal Garcia Nova on Saturday.
Just seconds into the fight, after already connecting with heavy shots to the head and body, Ali sent Nova’s gumshield flying with a fierce right that slammed into the Dominican fighter’s jaw.
“I feel like I need to go back and do some more pads. I didn’t really get out of first gear,” said the 32-year-old at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, adding: “It’s cool to get the stoppage.”
Ali, a former refugee from war in Somalia and fighting at super-bantamweight, now stands at 7-0 in her professional career as she moves towards an expected world title attempt.
Before the fight, she said she hoped to be an inspiration in Saudi Arabia as she led a boxing class in Jeddah for Saudi women and girls as young as 15.
“The organisers inviting myself to compete and allowing this fight to go ahead really shows you the cultural shift in the landscape that is happening in the region,” a press release quoted her as saying.
“I hope myself and my opponent, as well as the full card, competing in Saudi Arabia inspires future generations.”
Saturday’s fight was on the undercard of the world heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and defending champion Oleksandr Usyk.
The three ODIs will be played in Harare on August 18, 20 and 22
Motivated by his second place in last month’s first round of the 2022 series in Poland, the Emirati driver produced a stunning performance to win a three-stage qualifying session hampered by gusting winds
The Red Devils had lost to Brighton last weekend
The Asia Cup, which was originally to be held in Sri Lanka, will be played from August 27 to September 11
As soaring temperatures across England forced the need for water breaks at all this weekend's Premier League games, it was City who were on fire at the Etihad as promoted Bournemouth were blown away
Goals from Danny Ings and Emi Buendia eased the pressure on Gerrard after a run of two wins in their previous 12 games dating back to last season
Spurs lost four times to Chelsea last season, including three defeats, two in the League Cup semifinal followed by one in the league, in January