Brazilian World Cup-winner Ronaldo tests Covid-19 positive

Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will take charge at Stamford Bridge in the absence of Klopp, who is isolating after reporting mild symptoms
Sports1 day ago
Brazilian World Cup-winner Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, forcing him to cancel his appearance at celebrations for the 101st anniversary of his first-ever team, Cruzeiro, the club said.
The 45-year-old ex-striker “is fine, with light symptoms, and will now undergo a period of rest and social isolation, in line with medical advice,” Cruzeiro, who Ronaldo bought last month, said on Twitter.
Ronaldo, who starred in Brazil’s 2002 World Cup win and was thrice voted Fifa World Player of the Year, announced on December 18 he was buying a controlling stake in recently struggling Cruzeiro, where he made his professional debut in 1993 at age 16.
He scored 56 goals in 58 matches for the Belo Horizonte-based club before going on to a glittering career in Europe at PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and AC Milan, winning the Ballon d’Or in 1997 and 2002.
Ronaldo was also in Brazil’s 1994 World Cup-winning squad and scored eight goals in seven matches when the Selecao won the title again in 2002.
He ended his career at Sao-Paulo based Corinthians in 2011.
Mired in financial strife, Cruzeiro finished 14th in the Brazilian Serie B last season.
Globoesporte.com reported Ronaldo paid 400 million reais (about $72 million) to become the club’s majority shareholder.
He also has a controlling stake in Spanish club Real Valladolid, who were relegated to the second division last season.
Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will take charge at Stamford Bridge in the absence of Klopp, who is isolating after reporting mild symptoms
Sports1 day ago
The Dakar Rally will begin in Saudi Arabia on Saturday
Sports2 days ago
Teenagers Dev and Dhiran were delighted with their performance in the tournament
Sports6 days ago
It will cater to different disciplines of martial arts including a large, matted area for grappling sports.
Sports6 days ago
The England players were chatting around nicely with the home players
Sports1 week ago
Competing in Beijing also offers a chance to represent and bring wider attention to their countries that are lesser known to Alpine enthusiasts
Sports1 week ago
India have never won a Test series in South Africa, but after recent successes in Australia and England are buoyed by their ability to compete on the road
Sports1 week ago
The Premier League held a meeting with club managers and captains to discuss the match congestion but held firm on maintaining the fixture schedule
Sports1 week ago