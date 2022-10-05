Brazil World Cup legends Dunga, Aldair praise Dubai Club's facilities and efforts

Colombia and Brazil took second and third places respectively
Former Brazilian World Cup stars Carlos Dunga, Aldair and Palo Henrique praised the Dubai Club for People of Determination for their great role in preparing the people of determination and empowering them in the society through special facilities, activities, and equipment.
This came during the stars’ visit to the club and the Asian Paralympic Committee, which has its headquarters in Dubai. The former players expressed their happiness with their experience, stressing that this visit will remain in their hearts and memories.
Dunga also revealed his charitable organisation, “The team of good," has provided many humanitarian initiatives in Brazil for 25 years.
Majid Al-Usaimi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee and Executive Director of the club, briefed the ‘samba stars’ on the various activities and initiatives - sports, cultural and social - offered by the Club through their tour of the Dubai Club for People of Determination facilities.
All the three stars - Dunga, Aldair and Paulo - interacted with the people of determination, and participated in wheelchair basketball and boccia matches.
They also witnessed a documentary film that reflected various activities of the Asian Paralympic Committee.
Colombia and Brazil took second and third places respectively
The 26-year-old smashed a robust career-best 41-ball 88 not out to help England thrash Pakistan by eight wickets in the sixth Twenty20 international in Lahore on Friday
The franchise has named David Miller as their Icon Player and had also signed on the likes of Anrich Nortje (Platinum Player), Moeen Ali and Shimron Hetmyer ahead of the Official Draft
Red Bull's Sergio Perez qualified second with the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton third
Mikel Arteta's side made it seven wins from eight league games this season as they moved four points clear at the top of the table
The Indian bowlers then struck at regular intervals to bowl Sri Lanka out for 109 in 18.2 overs
The pacer missed Wednesday's opening win over the Proteas and is currently under medical supervision for a stress fracture of the back
The governing body FIA introduced the budget cap, set at $145 million, for the first time last year to make racing more competitive