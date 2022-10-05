Brazil World Cup legends Dunga, Aldair praise Dubai Club's facilities and efforts

The football stars interacted with the people of determination, and participated in wheelchair basketball matches

Brazilian World Cup stars Carlos Dunga, Aldair and Palo Henrique at the Dubai Club for People of Determination. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 12:02 AM

Former Brazilian World Cup stars Carlos Dunga, Aldair and Palo Henrique praised the Dubai Club for People of Determination for their great role in preparing the people of determination and empowering them in the society through special facilities, activities, and equipment.

This came during the stars’ visit to the club and the Asian Paralympic Committee, which has its headquarters in Dubai. The former players expressed their happiness with their experience, stressing that this visit will remain in their hearts and memories.

Dunga also revealed his charitable organisation, “The team of good," has provided many humanitarian initiatives in Brazil for 25 years.

Majid Al-Usaimi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee and Executive Director of the club, briefed the ‘samba stars’ on the various activities and initiatives - sports, cultural and social - offered by the Club through their tour of the Dubai Club for People of Determination facilities.

All the three stars - Dunga, Aldair and Paulo - interacted with the people of determination, and participated in wheelchair basketball and boccia matches.

They also witnessed a documentary film that reflected various activities of the Asian Paralympic Committee.