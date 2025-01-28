Brandon de Souza’s ‘magical’ vision for UGC drives Dubai's golf community to fever pitch

For Brandon, hosting the UGC in Dubai for the second year feels like a milestone in his journey with the sport. - Photo Brandon de Souza

With just 48 hours to go, the Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC) is gearing up to take over Dubai’s fairways and for Brandon de Souza, curator and tournament director, the event represents the realization of a vision he’s nurtured for years.

A former Indian champion golfer, Brandon has poured his heart into crafting what he repeatedly described as a “magical” tournament. Reflecting on the energy surrounding this year’s event, Brandon’s pride is palpable. This much-anticipated amateur team event has captured the imagination of many and brought the city’s golf community to fever pitch.

“For a start, with so many teams returning, it shows they really believe in the idea and its potential to grow,” Brandon said. “The enthusiasm and energy are at fever pitch. Team owners have made a special effort to improve and engage with fans and audiences. They’re really getting behind it.”

Brandon’s joy in seeing what the UGC has matured into is unmistakable. He pointed to stories like the Sultans of Swing dedicating their performance to a former player, Rohan Malhotra, who passed away at a young age.

“There’s so much emotion and passion in gestures like this,” Brandon said. “It’s what makes the UGC unique. Unlike professional leagues where team owners watch from the sidelines, here, some of them are even part of the team. They’re selecting squads, bringing friends together, and forming connections with new people. The UGC is competitive, but it’s also about camaraderie. That’s the beauty of it.”

New formats

This year’s tournament introduces new formats designed to make the experience transparent and inclusive for all participants.

“The three formats for the three days are all very different,” Brandon explained. “Day one is a cumulative score of the team’s best four pairs. Day two is Best Ball Stableford, where pairs play together.

"On the final day, it’s the best eight out of ten scores. Importantly, all 14 players on a team must play at least one round, ensuring everyone feels part of it. It’s a happy mix of formats, and I hope spectators come out to cheer for them.”

One of the key features of the UGC is its ability to bring together players of different skill levels and backgrounds.

Generational Bond

“Golf is the greatest game because it bridges generations and skill levels,” Brandon said. “You can play from the age of four to 80. Thanks to handicapping, even a beginner has a chance to beat a more experienced player. It’s a wonderful cross-section of the golf community, bringing together friends, clients, and club members.”

As the UGC grows, Brandon envisions it becoming a bigger and more global event.

“I hope we can grow from 10 to maybe 16 teams and extend the event to six days,” he said. “Eventually, I’d love to see UGC champions play abroad, like we’ve done with leagues in India.

“There, events have up to 24 teams, and during that time, everything comes to a standstill. Families come out, clubs rally around their teams, and everyone’s in team colours. It’s just magical. I see the UGC reaching that level.”

Milestone Moment