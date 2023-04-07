Bradburn named Pakistan coach for New Zealand series

He will now oversee the introduction of a new format for the Champions League starting next year
Pakistan on Friday appointed Grant Bradburn as the head coach of itw men's team for its upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand.
Bradburn, 56, played seven Tests and 11 One-Day Internationals for New Zealand before taking up coaching.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) added that Andrew Puttick of South Africa will join the staff as batting coach.
The head coach position fell vacant after Saqlain Mushtaq's term ended in February. Abdul Rahman filled in for the three Twenty20s against Afghanistan last month.
The recruitment process for the team management beyond the New Zealand tour was ongoing, the PCB said in a statement.
Bradburn was previously head coach of Scotland, and worked with Pakistan as the fielding coach between 2018 and 2020.
Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur will take up team director position after the New Zealand series, according to local media reports.
Pakistan will host New Zealand for five T20s starting April 14, followed by five One-Day Internationals.
ALSO READ:
He will now oversee the introduction of a new format for the Champions League starting next year
Fights for boys and girls in the Under 14 and Under 16 divisions will take place at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City on the opening day of the tournament
Nadal was forced to skip the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells last month as well as the Miami Open that ended last week, as he continues his recovery from a hip issue
He returned a positive result for anabolic agent ostarine after his loss to Kell Brook in Manchester
The tournament has been held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan at the iconic Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex
He punched “The Miz” twice, then stole a page from “The Rock” and landed a people’s elbow to secure the win
Bayern had fired coach Julian Nagelsmann in favour of Tuchel last week
Akvile Gedraityte, riding in the colours of the Dubai Police team, took the top spot in the 77 Km Women’s Open category race