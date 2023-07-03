British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan says model blackmailed him after he refused to pay her

The former professional boxer insisted that he and his wife are happy together after media reports of his Instagram interactions with a bridal model triggered a controversy

Amir Khan. Photo: Instagram

Pakistani-origin British boxer Amir Khan has said that a bridal model tried to blackmail him and levelled false allegations against him when he refused to give her money, according to Geo News.

This comes after The Sun reported that Khan, 36, approached the model on Instagram and asked her to send him racy pictures. The report claimed that Khan, who has three children with his wife Faryal Makhdoom, complimented the model's tattoos on Instagram Stories.

According to The Sun, the two exchanged texts about tattoos before Khan tried to persuade the model to send him objectionable photographs of her.

However, Khan has said that the model attempted to blackmail him after he refused to pay her £20,000 (Dh93,029). In a telephonic interview with Geo News, the boxer alleged that the model only showed a selected part of their conversation to The Sun.

Khan said that the model started talking to him on social media and told him that she did not like her family. Khan added that he asked the model about her tattoos and if her faith allowed it.

Amir Khan with wife Faryal Makhdoom. Photo: Instagram

The boxer claimed that the model began sending him revealing photographs of her. Khan stressed that he did not ask the model for any pictures.

“All I replied was that you look good but really that wasn’t something I was impressed by. To be honest it put me off,” Khan was quoted as saying.

Khan also alleged that the model asked him for £20,000 so that she could “fix her hand as one of her hands is bigger due to some problem and she always hides it.”

“I said I can’t give you any money. Go get a job and it’s wrong if you want money,” the boxer added.

Khan claimed that the model reached out to the newspaper because he did not pay her. “Her story about her family disowning her did upset me but I knew she’s on the money thing and is a liar. I stopped messaging her,” the boxer said.

The boxer insisted that he and his wife are happy together. “I ended our conversation by telling her that I’m happily married. And yes in all relationships, you have ups and downs but we (Amir and Faryal) are cool in Dubai together with the kids...,” he said.

