Boxer Hatton, who passed away at 46, was preparing for a fight in Dubai: BBC

As the sporting world mourns the death of British boxing hero Ricky Hatton, it has emerged that the former two-division world champion was on track for a bout in Dubai this year.

Hatton passed away at the age of 46, the World Boxing Association announced on Sunday.

The WBA led the tributes on social media with a heartfelt message on Instagram: "A true champion, an indomitable spirit and a legend of the sport. Your legacy will live on in every fight and in the hearts of boxing fans around the world.”

Hatton, who won 45 of his 48 bouts, was struggling with depression and alcohol abuse following his retirement from the sport in 2012.

But according to a BBC report, Hatton was aiming for a bout in Dubai this year.

“Hatton was still working in the sport up until his death at the age of 46. He even had a comeback bout lined up for Dubai in December,” the report said.

“It would have been sad to see a great like him returning at such an age - but we would all love to have seen it now rather than take in the sadness of his loss.”

During a glittering 15-year professional career, Hatton clinched the WBA, IBO and IBF light-welterweight titles and the WBA welterweight world championship.

Until 2007, he had a perfect 43-0 record. But it was in Las Vegas that year that the incomparable Floyd Mayweather Jr handed Hatton the first defeat of his career.

Hatton also lost to Manny Pacquiao, Mayweather’s great rival, in 2009.

But his skills in the ring inspired a generation of British boxers, including former light-welterweight champion Amir Khan.

"Today we lost not only one of Britain’s greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton," Khan wrote on X.

"Ricky, thank you for everything. For your fights, your moments of glory, your grit. Thank you for pushing us, showing us what’s possible ... you’ll always have your place in the ring of our memories."

Manchester City fans also paid their tribute to Hatton on Sunday during their team's Premier League match against Manchester United by chanting his name at the Etihad.

City's England star Phil Foden, who scored a goal against United, dedicated the team's 3-0 win to the former boxing champion.

"I had extra motivation going into the game, it was for him and his family," Foden told Sky Sports.

Hatton was a lifelong City fan who wore City's blue shorts in the ring.

"Ricky was one of City’s most loved and revered supporters ... everyone at the club would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," City said on Sunday.