Boxer Amir Khan considering retirement after crushing defeat against Brook

The Czech Republic qualifier suffered a right adductor injury
Sports1 day ago
British boxer Amir Khan suggested that he is considering retirement from the sport after suffering a comprehensive defeat with a sixth-round TKO at the hands of Kell Brook on Saturday.
The 35-year-old Khan was outclassed by compatriot Brook from start to finish, and looked to be in dire straits before the referee stepped in to save him from any more punishment.
Khan, who won silver as a lightweight at the Athens Olympics in 2004 and is a former unified light-welterweight champion, said he was hoping to spend more time with his family.
"It's something to think about, definitely," Khan told reporters when he was asked about a potential retirement. "I've always said I never want boxing to retire me, I want to retire from boxing.
"Punishment like that sometimes in boxing, I know I showed a big heart and took some big shots today, but sometimes too much of that can be harmful in the future.
"I've done more than I ever expected. Maybe I peaked too early, I was at the Olympics at 17, I won the world title at 22. I'm 35 now, I've been in the game a very long time, I'm an old man. I want to spend time with my kids and my family."
The Czech Republic qualifier suffered a right adductor injury
Sports1 day ago
Rigondeaux hopes to showcase the magic of Cuban boxing when he fights Vincent Astrolabio at the People's Fighters event in Dubai on February 26
Sports2 days ago
The 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon champion goes up against Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, in the semifinal on Friday
Sports2 days ago
The 2017 French Open champion will meet either Tunisian Ons Jabeur of former Dubai winner Simona Halep in the semis
Sports2 days ago
The International Olympic Committee already has said there will be no flower ceremony if she places among the top three finishers
Sports3 days ago
On a day of upsets, the tournament was shorn of its five seeds
Sports3 days ago