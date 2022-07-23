Borg gushes about 'Big Four' dream European team at Laver Cup

The 23-year-old Pogacar now trails the Dane by 3:26 ahead of Saturday's individual time trial after a flat 19th stage on Friday
Novak Djokovic confirmed on Friday that he will join Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray in a dream Team Europe line-up at the Laver Cup that reunites the former "Big Four".
Bjorn Borg's European team will take on John McEnroe's Team World in the fifth edition of the event at London's O2 Arena from September 23 to 25.
Seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic will be appearing at the Laver Cup for the first time since 2018, when it was held in Chicago.
"It's the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you're normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy -- three of my biggest all-time rivals -- it's going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport," said the 21-time Grand Slam champion.
The four players have dominated men's tennis for nearly two decades, capturing 66 of the past 76 Grand Slams and winning every Wimbledon title since 2003.
Two roster spots have yet to be announced to complete the six-player Team Europe line-up, while McEnroe's Team World so far consists of Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, US player Taylor Fritz and Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.
Team Europe are bidding for a fifth successive triumph at the three-day event, named after Australian great Rod Laver.
Former world number one Borg said: "I don't think I could have imagined having these four icons of the sport on one team together.
"I know they, like I, appreciate the significance of this moment and will be truly up for it. Each year our goal is to win. With Rafa, Roger, Andy and Novak on the team, I like our chances."
The 23-year-old Pogacar now trails the Dane by 3:26 ahead of Saturday's individual time trial after a flat 19th stage on Friday
He will stay with the Test side in Sri Lanka, where his initial rehabilitation and management will continue under the supervision of the team’s medical staff
Jarrah Al-Silawi helped pave the way for fighters from the region to reach the global stage
Pogacar now trails overall leader Jonas Vingegaard by two minutes and 18 seconds
Since becoming country's first Olympic gold medallist in track and field last year, Chopra has become one of the most searched on the internet among athletes
Four months ago Yaroslava Mahuchikh took a three-day car trip to flee her hometown in Ukraine and get away from the bombing
The opening round of the series takes place on Lake Necko in Poland
Jake Wightman won the world championship 1,500m gold with his proud father Geoff calling him home as the stadium announcer