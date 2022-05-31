Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt lends support to Dubai Women’s Run

The ninth edition of the Dubai Women's Run will be held on November 6 at Bluewaters Island in Dubai

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt (right) at the Dubai Sports Council headquarters. (Photo by Shihab)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Tue 31 May 2022, 1:52 PM

After the Covid-19-enforced break, the Dubai Women’s Run will be back this year with Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt as its brand ambassador.

Speaking at a press conference in Dubai on Tuesday, the 62-year-old Indian actor said it was an honour for him to be a part of this wonderful event.

“First of all, I would like to thank the organisers for choosing me as the brand ambassador. There is a strong connection between sports and cinema and I believe in women empowerment,” Dutt said.

“It’s a fantastic event where women can participate. My family lives here and I have got a small daughter who is 12 years old. I will get her to run in the marathon as well,” he added.

The ninth edition of the Dubai Women’s Run will be held on November 6 at Bluewaters Island in Dubai to encourage women in the UAE to hit the streets and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The press conference at the Dubai Sports Council headquarters was also attended by Nasser Aman Al Rahma, assistant secretary-general of the Dubai Sports Council; Mohamed Al-Murr, president of the Athletics Federation; and Dr. Harmeek Singh, Founder and President of Plan B Group, organisers of the event.

“Being a part of the ninth edition is an achievement for Plan b and speaks volumes for Dubai which has been the frontrunner for equality and undoubtedly Dubai Women’s Run stands tall as a resilient message not only regionally but globally,” said Dr. Harmeek Singh.

“I stand by the vision that our able leaders have infused in all of us and in my personal capacity backed by a passionate team, we are here to revive the initiative of Dubai Women’s Run on a bigger and better platform. This platform will contribute towards a strong social fabric with values associated with Dubai and UAE in general.”