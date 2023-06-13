Bollywood actor Govinda to attend Dubai’s first Women's Kabaddi League

The regulation was removed from the ICC Playing Conditions at the start of June, with the new laws coming into play for the first time when England played Ireland at Lord's a week ago
Bollywood legend Govinda will attend the inaugural event of Dubai’s first IPL-style Women’s Kabaddi League in Dubai on June 16, 2023.
The Women's Kabaddi League, is set to revolutionise the landscape of women's sports, according to APS sports, a UAE based sports event management and training company.
The even, which will take place for 12 days from June 16 to 27th at the Shabab Al Ahli Sports Club, Dubai. The league aims to raise the profile of this sport in the UAE and empower women athletes, providing them with a platform to showcase their exceptional talent, and inspire a new generation of kabaddi enthusiasts.
Pradeep Nehra, Founder of APS Sports said, “Women's Kabaddi League will be a thrilling sporting extravaganza, with eight teams composed of 96 exceptional athletes from India competing for the prestigious championship. The league is designed to showcase the incredible agility, strength, and strategic prowess of these remarkable women, elevating the status of kabaddi as an internationally celebrated sport.”
APS Sports have announced a staggering prize of close to half a million dollars for the winners of the championship. This generous reward demonstrates the league's commitment to recognizing and appreciating the hard work, dedication, and talent exhibited by these extraordinary athletes.
A highly competitive field of nine horses led by 2-year-old champion Forte and Preakness winner National Treasure set to run in the 2,400 metre test
The 17-year-old Tokito Oda is also guaranteed to become the youngest ever world number one in the discipline
Aggressive, six-hitting opening batter aims to build on here success in the first-ever Women U19 T20 Tournament 2022-23,
Paris Saint-Germain is my club, my heart and nothing to do with Manchester United, said the Qatari
The Premier League club will play in the Champions League next season for the first time in 20 years after finishing fourth in their first full season since the PIF-led takeover
World No 1 had a one percent chance by the third set which forced a dramatic collapse in Friday's men's semifinal
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon shattered women's 5,000 metres mark as Ingebrigtsen runs world's best time in two-mile race