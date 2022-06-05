Blink and you miss as UAE scale Nepal

Elsewhere, the UAE men’s team defeated Scotland by wickets in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in the USA

UAE's Mahika Gaur bowls against Nepal in Malaysia on Saturday. — Malaysia Cricket Twitter

by James Jose Published: Sun 5 Jun 2022, 12:13 AM

It was a blink-and-you-miss. The UAE Under-19 girls marched on in the ICC Under-19 Asia World Cup Qualifiers, making short work of Nepal in Malaysia on Saturday.

After opening their campaign with a stellar 160-run victory over Bhutan on Friday, the UAE girls turned it on in style by mauling Nepal by a comprehensive 10 wickets.

Opting to bat, Nepal had absolutely no answer to Mahika Gaur, who snared five wickets, to skittle them out for just eight runs. Indhuja Nandakumar too played a major part, picking up three wickets.

Then, openers — captain Theertha Satish and Lavanya Keny knocked off the runs in seven balls.

Following a rest day on Sunday, the UAE take on hosts Malaysia in their next game on Monday.

Elsewhere, the UAE men’s team defeated Scotland by wickets in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in the USA.

Batting first, Scotland mustered 171 from 50 overs and the UAE got home in 44.1 overs.