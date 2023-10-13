Birdie-merchant Min Woo Lee dominating rivals at Asian Tour's Macao Open

The Australian’s 16 under-par total at Macau Golf and Country Club is the lowest two-round total in the event

Second round leader Minwoo Lee (Aus) in action during play in the SJM Macao Open at Macao Golf and Country Club on the Asian Tour. - Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 5:28 PM

World number 46 Min Woo Lee once again combined power with precision at the $1million SJM Macau Open today skillfully adding a seven-under-par 64 to his opening 62 for a three-shot lead on the Asian Tour.

The Australian’s 16 under-par total at Macau Golf and Country Club is the lowest two-round total in the event and was fueled by 15 birdies and an eagle since yesterday.

Thailand’s Poom Saksansin is in second place, his purple patch continuing as he carded a 62, while Korean Jaewoong Eom, also enjoying a good run of form, is third, four off the lead, following a 65, with compatriot Meenwhee Kim, who fired a 66.

Lee barely put a foot wrong again today in his debut appearance in a full-field event on the Asian Tour.

He began the day sharing top spot with Scotsman David Drysdale but accelerated away from the pack with five birdies on the front, and two on the back.

“Flawless golf today,” said Lee, who missed numerous birdie opportunities including a four-footer on the last.

“I played really good, didn’t get myself in too much trouble and the last two days have been probably the lowest two days I’ve ever played. So, it’s been fun.”

He is attempting to win his first title in two years, with the most recent being the Scottish Open in 2021.

At the start of the week, he warned that he’s playing well and that his game is trending in the right direction – something very evident by the fact he has an impressive total of eight top-15 finishes this season with a best finish of joint second – and he has been true to his word, dropping just one shot over the two days.

The previous lowest score after two days had been Australian David Gleeson’s total of 14 under back in 2008.

Poom won the Yeangder TPC in Chinese-Taipei three weeks ago and last week came home in equal third in the International Series Singapore and played near perfect golf today.

He said: “I hit almost all fairways I think, and my irons were pretty good, and I holed most of my putts.”

The layout is short and narrow therefore suitable for a player like the Thai golfer, who is not the longest but known for his accuracy and deft touch.

Eom, who tied for second in the International Series Singapore for his joint best finish on the Asian Tour, said: “I set my goal at six-under-par before I started, and I am grateful that I succeeded.”

His only two dropped shots of the day came on the 10th which he double bogeyed.

Chinese-Taipei’s Lee Chieh-po and Indian Kartik Sharma returned 65’s and are tied fifth, along with New Zealand’s Ben Campbell, who shot 68.

Drysdale came in with a 71 and is nine under in joint 12th.

ALSO READ

Defending champion Dubai Golden VISA Awardee, Gaganjeet Bhullar from India shot a 70 and is six under in a group that includes China’s Liang Wenchong, the Asian Tour number one in 2007, who, now 45, came out of retirement to play this week and carded his second 68.

Jason Knutzon, the 47 year-old American who won this event in 2004, also did well to finish on the same score.